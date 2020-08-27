Dark 3: From the characters who live and die, to the end explained

Who died? Who lived? How was the resolution of the temporal knot reached? Naturally, the last season of Dark, a German series that you can watch on Netflix, left many questions and we are here to help you out.

Although the essential questions are answered in the last two chapters, many details were left to the interpretation of the spectators. So we are going to break down point by point the main issues that the end of the third season left us.

As is natural in this type of text, we will spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the latest installment of Dark, it is best that you return to these lines after finishing it.

How is the knot resolved?



It all has to do with the watchmaker H. G. Tannhaus (Christian Steyer), who lost his family in a traffic accident. To try to recover them, he made a time machine that, by mistake, created two parallel paths. Thus, Jonas (Louis Hofmann) and Martha (Lisa Vicari), who are products of these alternate “worlds”, travel to the “origin world” and avoid this tragedy. Modified that timeline, Tannhaus does not lose his loved ones and does not create the blessed machine, which generated all the chaos.

However, the decision of the two protagonists of the series implies a sacrifice for them and for a large number of Winden inhabitants, which we had seen since the first season. What does this mean? Let’s move on to the next question to answer it.

Who are disappearing?

Since Tannhaus did not manufacture the time machine, neither was the original world divided into the two parallel paths. Therefore, there are no Jonas, Adam (Dietrich Hollinderbäumer), Martha (Lisa Vicari), Eva (Barbara Nüsse) and most of the characters with whom they have some blood connection.

Thus, the Nielsen also disappear, because Silja (Lea Van Acken), the daughter of Hannah and Egon Tiedemann (Christian Pätzold), was not conceived and consequently did not have her two children: Hanno (Mark Waschke) and Agnes (Antje Traue). ). That eliminates Tronte (Walter Kreye), Ulrich (Oliver Masucci), Mads (Valentin Oppermann), Martha, Magnus (Moritz Jahn) and Mikkel (Daan Lennard Liebrenz). At the same time, without Mikkel, Michael Kahnwald (Sebastian Rudolph) and Jonas cease to exist.

Whereas for Dopplers, Silja’s fading implies that Hanno was not born, which means that Charlotte (Karoline Eichhorn), Elisabeth (Carlotta von Falkenhayn) and Franziska (Gina Stiebitz) weren’t either.

With Regina’s son, Bartosz (Paul Lux), something peculiar happens. Regina met Boris Niewald / Aleksander Kölerm (Peter Benedict), a man who would become her husband, while she was on the run from Katharina Albers (Jördis Triebel) and Ulrich Nielsen in the woods. Since this chance encounter did not happen when the parallel worlds were eliminated, then Bartosz was not born.

Who live?

It is explicit in the closing of the last chapter of the third season that they are alive, in “the original world”: Katharina Albers, Hannah Krüger (Maja Schöne), Torben Wöller (Leopold Hornung), Bernadette Wöller (Anton Rubtsov), Peter Doppler ( played by Stephan Kampwirth in 2020 and Pablo Striebeck in 1987) and Regina Tiedemann (Deborah Kaufmann).

At this dinner, we can see that Hannah is Wöller’s partner, the officer with an eye patch that we will talk about later. Why is she no longer in a relationship with Ulrich or Mikkel? Because none of these men exist in the original world.

Because their ancestors are not involved in the temporal knot, they are not altered either: Ines Kahnwald (Anne Ratte-Polle), Hannah Krüger, Katharina Alders, their mother Helene Alders (Katharina Spiering), Tronte’s wife Jana (Tatja Seibt ), and Bernd Dopler (Michael Mendl) and Helge Doppler (Hermann Beyer).

What happened to Claudia and how did she find out the solution to the knot?

Claudia Tiendermann probably died of old age, although it is not specified. The important thing is that she is the one who discovers how to finish the knot and explains it to Adam. How did you come to this conclusion? After infinite dimensional journeys to save his daughter, Regina.

The only way Regina doesn’t get cancer is to prevent the nuclear plant from being created. And this can only happen in the original world. When Claudia concludes that this is the way, she then begins the plan for Martha and Jonas to travel in time to prevent the death of the Tannhaus family.

One detail can help us understand it better: Martha and Jonas’s son (the one with the cleft lip), by order of Adam, is the one who forces the mayor of Winden to approve the creation of the nuclear plant, after it is they would have denied Bernd Doppler.

What is the predestination paradox and why is it key to understanding Dark?

In English it is called “bootstrap paradox”. The paradox of predestination or causal loop happens when a time traveler is caught in a loop of events that predestines him to travel in time.

Basically, it is a ruse of science fiction to explain that everything that has happened had to happen. So the idea of ​​altering the past, deliberately or not, doesn’t change history.

Twelve Monkeys, Terminator, Donnie darko, Predestination, Looper They use this paradox to develop their plot.

Why is Regina alive?

H.G. He died on June 21, 1986. That day the portal was opened for the first time to travel in time, and two days later the error that generated the alternate worlds happened. But Regina was already a teenager in 1986, therefore her existence precedes all the consequences generated by the creation of the machine.

Who is Regina’s dad?

A photo, which is framed for a few seconds in the last chapter of the third season, suggests that Bernd Doppler, Helge’s grandfather, is the father of Regina Tiedemann. This would be the reason why Regina inherits the Winden nuclear plant.

This is one of the great surprises of the closing. But we go in parts. Recall that Regina was believed to be the product of a relationship between Tronte and Claudia. If so, Regina’s existence was in jeopardy, since Tronte Nielsen is the son of the “Stranger”. But here comes the crucial question: why does Claudia want to end the cycle if her daughter is not going to exist, after achieving it?

Actually, Claudia’s goal is to ensure her daughter’s survival and she succeeds: in the last episode of the season, Regina is seen alive and well. Claudia met the adult Bernd when she was young, and he was alive in 1986, in her world. At some point in the trip back in time, they get married or have an affair, leading to the birth of Regina.

What happened to Torben Wöller in his right eye?



Inspector W. Clausen (Sylvester Groth), in the second season and Peter Doppler (Stephan Kampwirth), in the third, are the ones who ask Torbn Wöller directly, what happened to his right eye. The affected only responds that he is “ashamed” to talk about that accident, which occurred “last summer.”

The first thing you should know about this question is that there is no answer within the plot. The creators of the series, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, left this there apparently as a joke. Actually the accident that Torbn had has no relevance in the plot

A theory that swarms in social networks assures that everything is the consequence of a real accident suffered by the actor Leopold Hornung before the beginning of the first season, so he recorded his scenes with a blindfold and in the second they fitted him with glasses. . It was a practical solution on the set, which the directors and writers decided not to clarify. It was an inside joke.

What happened to Alexander Tiedermann / Boris Niewald?

Don’t keep breaking your head. The origin of Regina’s husband, Aleksander Tiedemann / Boris Niewald, is not disclosed. It is intuited that he committed a murder and changed his name to settle in Winden, in 1986. Later he becomes the head of the plant that precipitates the Apocalypse.

The confusion about the importance of this character is that Boris’s last name is “Niewald”, a combination of the Nielsen and Kahnwald surnames, families that feed the genealogical tree of the plot, which generated thousands of theories in social networks. But then again, it’s another scriptwriters’ trick.

It is simply hinted that he killed and assumed the personality of Inspector Clausen’s brother (another character that is not explored at all). Now, as we pointed out above, the encounter between this character and Regina does not happen, and therefore, Bartosz is not conceived.

So where is Alexander Tiedermann / BorisNiewald? Somewhere in the home world, but he is not married to Regina.



Why are there three characters of the son of Jonas and Martha?

Another mystery that the creators of the series keep has to do with the three characters, with split lips, who appear in the most rugged scenes and intimidate the protagonists.

At first, let’s remember: The cleft-lipped adult (Jakob Dieh) is in charge of killing everything he must kill by perpetuating the knot, but then we see him accompanied by his child self and old self. This triad, we intuit, only accentuates the idea of ​​three dimensions that is so emphasized in the last season. It is a resource, we believe, only to generate fear in the viewer.

Who wrote the letter that Clausen uses and the book that passes through different hands?

Detective Clausen arrives in Winden to investigate the strange disappearances and has a letter that a person gave him. Then we know that Clausen is actually looking for his lost brother, Alexander Köhler.

Who is the guy helping the inspector? Well, the son of Jonas and Martha, who was also in charge of writing the notebook for time travel, used by Peter Doppler, Noah and Claudia Tiedemann.

How did Jonas become Adam?

There is no clear explanation. Only an argument from Adam himself in the third season, gives lights. In an encounter with Jonas, his young self, he assures that nothing can be fixed and that the true paradise is non-existence. This is the nihilistic principle of the Sic Mundus cult. For this same reason, there is no major objection to manipulating travel to eliminate whoever stands in the way, even if it is the love of your life.

Why does Adam have a face like Freddy Krueger?

There is also no clear answer. It could be as a consequence of radioactivity. But Claudia, for example, who becomes an expert in time travel, does not show the scars.

In forums like Reddit there are long speculations. Some fans believe it is due to the amount of time travel Jonas took. Adam himself says that these trips have physical consequences. Others warn that in the first prototypes electricity was used and through so many tests, the body suffered infinite burns.

One possibility is that it is simply an effect to respond to the archetypal villain, who regularly has a marked face: Freddy Krueger, The Joker, Jason and Scarface are some examples. In fact, in this same series we see Jonas and Martha’s son with a damaged lip.

Why do we see strange lights on Jonas and Martha’s last trip?

When Jonas and Martha travel through the Winden Caves, to prevent the accident that unleashes the tragedy, they pass through a tunnel of light that seems to have no end or beginning. In addition, a window is opened to time or space and they also see a younger version of themselves. This had not happened before, why?

Here we can only speculate that it is the way in which the directors want to show us that they are entering the wormhole created by the Apocalypse and that they can manipulate, in a precise moment, reality.

The tunnel is a representation of being outside of the usual dimensions, which humans can experience. This could be the reason why Martha and Jonas can “open” windows by calling each other. They have access to all the realities and deadlines for that fraction of the time.

Are Jonas and Martha born again and the loop repeats?

In the last moments of Dark, Hannah is asked what she will name her baby. She replies that Jonas. Does this mean that history repeats itself? Our interpretation is that no. Why? To answer this we must recap what has been said during the series: everything is connected.

Although the alternate worlds that happened due to the error when the time machine was created, should not exist, it is likely that some reminiscence remains in some people and hence the final chapter talks about deja vu and reference is made to the yellow raincoat worn by both Martha and Jonas.

So Hannah can call her son Jonas, as a kind of tribute from the creators to one of the characters that had weight in the plot and in turn promotes the idea that Katharina could also have her family, and maybe a Martha? In that case, each child would have a different life from the one proposed because what turns history into a recurring drama and incestuous relationships that drive the knot is the time machine, not destiny.

You probably have more questions. Or did you intuit some of these responses. Now with the clearer picture, you can surely give the third season a new opportunity to see how almost everything fits.

