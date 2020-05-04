Dara proves 12-year friendship with Jung Il Woo is still going strong in backstage musical photos

Dara and Jung Il Woo stay as shut as ever!

On Might 2 KST, the previous 2NE1 member took to her private Instagram account to share a photograph of her with the actor, whom had visited her backstage after a efficiency of her present musical ‘One other Oh Hae Younger.’

“Il Woo got here! Il Woo, whom has been busy lately taking pictures a drama, however even after taking pictures all evening, discovered the time to come back see my efficiency! He is the most effective! Thanks a lot,” she gushed in the caption. “He additionally sweetly stated that despite the fact that he was drained, it was actually enjoyable and he was capable of obtain some therapeutic. He stated he noticed a brand new aspect of me, despite the fact that we have been buddies for 12 years. This character Oh Hae Younger is totally different from how I normally am, so am I new to all of my acquaintances? Haha, thanks a lot. I am actually trying ahead to your drama ‘Midnight Snack Couple‘! Preventing!”

Within the photograph, Dara is holding a big flower bouquet and smiling brightly with Jung Il Woo at her aspect.

In the meantime, Il Jung Woo is at present taking pictures the SBS drama ‘Midnight Snack Couple.’

Take a look at the Instagram submit under!