Danny Trejo releases documentary about a life that took him from prison to stardom

Danny Trejo’s life is something that even Hollywood could not have imagined. From drug addict and juvenile criminal to film figure and activist, the Latino actor now presents his biographical documentary “Inmate # 1”, and says he continues to try to remedy the mistakes of his tortuous past.

“It is one of the reasons why I keep working to correct it: yes, I have many regrets, things that I cannot reverse,” he admitted. “All I can do is make sure that the people I hurt, and their children, are fine, and make sure that I am a good example of what it is to do good.”

With one of the fiercest faces in cinema, but that hides a tremendously endearing guy, Trejo (Los Angeles, USA, 1944) premieres Tuesday in VOD “Inmate # 1: The Rise of Danny Trejo”, a documentary that explores how a Latino who went to jail as a boy ended up conquering Hollywood in “Desperado”, “Heat” (both from 1995), “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996), and, above all, “Machete” (2010 ).

“I think the documentary will give hope to young people,” he said. “I have worked hard (as a counselor and activist) in juvenile detention centers, institutes and prisons. And I think this will be a good tool to work with to let them see what my life was like and then ask questions and answers (…). You can rewrite your life: all you need to do is start helping people. “

The generous and dedicated Trejo in his community bears little resemblance to the savage teenager who divided his time in Pacoima (USA) between robberies and drugs: he tried marijuana at eight years old and heroin at twelve.

“My uncle Gilbert was my hero,” he said of who introduced him to the darker side of his life. “He always had a bundle of bills with a rubber (…). And all the others (in that environment) were workers: they were all sweaty. So the other one attracted me. But I didn’t realize that that only lasts about six or seven months. Then you go to jail and you have nothing. And that’s where I ended up. “

Several years behind bars in prisons like San Quentin or Folsom put him on the edge. “I was involved in a very ugly fight in prison in which some people were seriously injured. And they sent us to the hole (isolation). I remember asking God: ‘Just let me die with dignity and I will say your name every day’ (…). When I came out, I realized that I had made a promise … and I started helping people, “he explained.

It was 1969 when he left prison and no one would have prophesied that that tattooed Chicano and prison boxing champion was going to become a movie star. “When you are in jail and you know that there is going to be a mess in which many will get hurt, inside you are scared with fear, but on the outside you have to look like a murderer. That is acting ”, he summarized.

“I remember a director saying to me, ‘Danny, I want you to knock down the door, I want you to dock that poker timba and make it look real.’ I had already robbed in timbas so I broke down the door, hit a guy and pointed a gun: ‘I’ll kill you’. The director said to me, ‘OMG Danny. Where did you study?’. And I said: ‘Stealing from Safeway, Vons …’ ”, he laughed.

The tough guy look he has seen from everything gave him his first roles as an extra in which he often had no name: he was only “prisoner 1” (hence the “Inmate # 1”), “chicano 1”, etc. .

He pointed to everything that came out (he has 384 credits with his name on the IMDb audiovisual record), but in the late 80s he began to make a name for himself until 1995 when his moment came with the silent killer of “Desperado”.

There his idyll began with the Latin filmmaker Roberto Rodríguez, who would definitely make him a pop icon in the irresistible “Machete” (2010) and “Machete Kills” (2013). “I love my life, I love what I do,” said Trejo. “Success for me is going to bed at night feeling good.”

Much of that is due to his social work off the sets through talks and shows he does with young people so they don’t stumble where he fell. And although his Mexican restaurant Trejo’s Tacos also gives him many joys, being a mirror in which teenagers can look at himself (Pacoima even has a mural in his honor) makes him deeply proud.

“I think the only ones who don’t want to be an example are the ones who do something wrong. I like to be an example, but I am also human, you have to remember that. So do the best you can, “he concluded.