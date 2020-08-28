Danna Paola is now with free rein

Totally free, without impositions or ties, is how Danna Paola feels with the forthcoming release of her fifth studio album, which she is scheduled to release in a couple of months.

At the height of success, and after eight years of not releasing completely unpublished material, the “Mala Fama” interpreter highlighted the fact that she was able to decide on the control of her music to personal taste.

“It’s been eight years since I released my last album, but I didn’t sing what I wanted, they would make me sing a ‘silly pop’ that was very teenager, and I said: ‘I lack meat, I lack drama. That is precisely why I said: “I have to start composing my songs.”

“I think the times are perfect. Seven years have passed, and now, really, I have the opportunity to compose, to create a concept for myself to do various collaborations, and I can learn from my colleagues in the music industry “, said the 25-year-old star in an interview exclusive.

“A lot of times, when I don’t count them anymore, a broken heart made me write a song. Hence the need to get out, drain the emotions, and ‘Nothing’ came to me at a perfect time ”. Danna Paola, singer

Proof of this is the dumbbell he makes with Cali & El Dandee, with whom he has just released his new single, “Nada”, which he set as an example to talk about his creative freedom.

This new stage of his life is linked to the refusal to return as Lu for another Elite season.

“I do pop with a lot of things, I don’t set limits … In life I do it and I know what I want to do. Now comes my album, I’m trying collaborations, “said the former judge of La Academia.

“For now I am one hundred percent dedicated to my music … It was very difficult for me to say no to another season of Elite, but the reality is that I wanted to focus, and in this industry everything is 24/7”.

Danna Paola for now is focusing on music. (Reform)

In the talk through Zoom, the Mexican and the Colombians expressed their joy at filming the video clip for “Nada” together, just in the Youth Awards season, since the piece was conceived from a distance.

The trio took Miami as their main location, adding several touches of freshness. In addition, the song was dressed with an extract from the 1960s hit “Mr. Lonely ”, by crooner Bobby Vinton, made popular by Akon.

“You don’t know whether to dance or cry, because it’s a sad song. Danna is singing all the time that it was his fault, and we are blaming her, like when the relationship ended and you feel like it wasn’t your responsibility. But on the other hand, the song is super party, “said Dandee.

He recently shared on the stage of Premios Juventud with Cali and El Dandee (Reform)

“And right now we need that fun, have a good time, and I think this song is very good for this season,” added his brother, Cali.

This week it was also announced that Danna Paola is preparing another collaboration with the Spanish Lola Indigo and with the Chilean Denise Rosenthal, called “Santeria”.