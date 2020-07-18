Danna Paola and Yatra present collaboration after romance rumors

Urban music singers Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra released their new song after months of controversy about the alleged relationship between the two.

This is “Do not dance alone”, the new song that until now has been shared on digital platforms and with a video of the song’s lyrics with a futuristic air. It is a preview of the official video clip, which will be released on July 22, as announced by the Mexican channel on YouTube.

“FINALLY! We were dying to hear this song that drives us crazy and we are very excited! Four months of waiting & WE DID IT. Sebitas, thanks for so much! All that good vibes and the great team we have made creating magic with this bomb ”, wrote the singer and actress on her Instagram account.

And the comments of support for the new duet did not wait, but also the negative messages about the collaboration, since fans of the Argentine singer Tini Stoessel, Sebastian’s ex-partner, have accused Danna Paola on numerous occasions of the rupture between both of them.

But that did not stop the Colombian vocalist from celebrating the new success, which already has 1.2 million views on YouTube and is at number 3 of the most viewed videos of the moment.

For his part, Yatra shared the song when it came out and videos from friends and fans who celebrated the premiere of this long-awaited song.

Danna Paola (Mexico City, 1995), with only 4 years old, appeared in the program “Plaza Sésamo” and in the soap opera “Rayito de luz”. The role that made him famous in Mexico was in the soap opera “María Belén”, with which he received several awards for the best children’s performance.

In addition to developing a musical career in both the theater and solo, the singer and actress is at the peak of her career as the protagonist of the Netflix series “Elite”, where she plays Lu, a “good girl” who appears, , as an antagonist.

Yatra (Medellín, 1994) achieved international recognition thanks to her single “Traicionera” (2016), after signing with Universal Music and after many years studying music and composing her own songs. Since then, his songs have been a success, and he is one of the international representatives of Latin music.