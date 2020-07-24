Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra celebrate their youth and collaboration

Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra are celebrating the success of their first collaboration “Do not dance alone”. The video, which came out this Thursday, has been placed on the list of the 10 most viewed on YouTube and the song has already made history on Spotify.

“We are very excited with what has happened with the subject and with the videos, the one with the lyrics and this one, which has not even been on the air for 24 hours,” said the artists in a video call, in which they joked and even revealed some secrets. .

The complicity between them was evident. Yatra and Danna Paola have become two important forces within the new generation of Latin pop artists.

They are united by more than one gender or their age – they are both 25 years old, since both are very disciplined and are clear that their artistic career “is very difficult and emotionally hard”.

They speak of the pressures of an industry full of singers and songwriters that disappear after one or a bunch of successes, of criticism and comments “many times hurtful” on social networks and even of the “many times invented” rivalry with other artists.

“They are tricks of the trade,” said Danna Paola when speaking of the wave of rumors that sparked a couple of messages that were exchanged with Yatra on social networks, shortly before the Colombian artist ended his relationship with his colleague Tini Stoessel.

“We are two artists who are so focused on our project, that the only thing we want to do is music, that we want to share and not to compete. There shouldn’t be that in music. With other artists, the important thing is to have the opportunity to collaborate, as in this case with Sebas. That is the only thing we focus on and we do not stick with anything else, “he said.

“There is a lot of respect, a lot of admiration and a lot of support from our fans, which is the most important thing,” continued Danna Paola and concluded the topic jokingly by saying that “talk, they will always talk. I have a bad reputation ”, in an apparent reference to the comments of some of the fans of Tini Stoessel.

Followers of Argentina have accused her of being the reason for the breakup with Yatra and of choosing the date of the collaboration’s premiere to rival “Ella dice”, the new song by the also singer.

Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola have only met once in person. “It was two years ago at a party after the Latin Grammy,” said the Colombian artist, who was contacted by the Mexican star’s team to collaborate on the song.

The artists affirm that the electronic meetings to plan the recording of “Don’t dance alone” and the video have made them “great friends” and they are eager to see each other in person to celebrate with “a tequila or a michelada” the love they have received his work.

The concept of the video also came out of Danna Paola, in which two boys unhappy in their love relationships meet in a virtual world. “We already had the main idea before everything happened (the pandemic), so we had to adapt it since Sebas could not come to Mexico or I could go to Colombia,” explained the artist. “I am obsessed with the idea of ​​time travel and I am a ‘gamer’ (fan of video games) and I was excited by the idea.”

The two artists have clear plans for this second semester of 2020. Yatra is preparing a new album and has taken on a great challenge: on August 13 he will debut as a conductor at the Youth Awards ceremony.

“I’m nervous, but happy, because colleagues are already starting to call me to offer me things so I can give them an award,” he said with a laugh. He asked Danna Paola for tricks, but she revealed that she is “very bad at driving”, because she can never see the teleprompter.

They declined to reveal whether they will debut the song live on the Univision network’s award stage, but Danna Paola promised she will “do everything possible” to be with banners cheering on Yatra.