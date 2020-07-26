Daniel Jiménez Afanador and Sergio Arau join forces for a special project

Despite growing up in Colombia, his country of origin, Daniel Jiménez Afanador has already lived in the United States for several years, which has allowed him to be part of some musical groups that left their mark on the Latin pop rock scene of Los Angeles, starting with the well-remembered Roxing Kafé trio.

He was also on Cinco Santos and Vikingo !, in addition to having released three albums as a soloist, writing a song for Becky G and placing his music in television series such as “El Barón”, “The Bachelor” and “Extreme Home Makeover” and in Sergio Arau’s ‘false documentary’ “Naco Es Chido”.

And it is precisely Arau, director of “A Mexican Day” and former leader of Botellita de Jerez, who joins Jiménez again, this time in order to give life to a new song in which the two artists, accustomed to releasing compositions in Spanish, they try their luck in English.

The piece, titled “The Divine In Someone”, has a style decidedly inspired by classical guitar rock, and finds the two artists both on vocals and on six strings to account for a story about a Latino boy who tries to achieve your dreams in Southern California, as its creators point out.

However, beyond the language used, the lyrics go beyond what is expected, because it moves away from the obvious to develop a story in which no details of the characters are mentioned but that apparently has to do with a manager of ‘ delivery ‘excited with a thankless customer.