Daniel Craig Farewells as Agent 007

Following the release of a small teaser for Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond film, the new trailer for “No Time to Die” is here, hitting theaters in November.

Agent 007 embarks on his final mission, the one that will change everything, in a film that, as the preview shows, will not skimp on action. “The past never dies,” says the secret agent at the start of this explosive trailer of more than two and a half minutes that shows how “fate” will once again link Bond’s path with that of an old acquaintance.

“Now your enemy is my enemy. And when his secret comes out … it will be your end “, says Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) referring to the villain played by Rami Malek in a preview that also introduces the new 007 after the retirement of Bond, an agent played by Lashana Lynch.

The plot of the film will follow the dynamics of Craig’s latest performances as the iconic spy. A terrorist named Safin (Rami Malek), aims to bring chaos and destruction to the entire planet. And only agent 007, who is now retired, will be able to stop his Machiavellian plans.

Directed by acclaimed director Cary Fukunaga, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes in its cast.

It will be the last confirmed film in the action franchise with Craig at the helm, so things will not be easy for James Bond. It is scheduled to premiere on November 12.