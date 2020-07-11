Daniel Alvarado died of a sudden heart attack, his children say

Venezuelan singer and actor Daniel Alvarado died of a heart attack and not because of a domestic accident, as reported in the press.

Alvarado, 70, died on July 8 of a “sudden heart attack” after going for a walk, Carlos Daniel Alvarado Álvarez, one of the artist’s children, said Thursday in a video that was broadcast on Instagram.

In relation to the press reports that assured that he died after a domestic accident, the actress Daniela Alvarado, his daughter, clarified that the actor “ends up falling obviously because he has a heart attack.”

Alvarado was born on August 12, 1949 and had a solid career in film and television, appearing in more than 50 productions. His credits include the soap operas “Cosita rica”, “Dulce amargo”, “Calle Luna, Calle Sol” and “La fiera”, among others.

In the cinema he starred in some of the most well-known and controversial Venezuelan films, such as Solveig Hoogesteijn’s “Macu, the policeman’s wife,” which portrayed the drama of extrajudicial killings in poor Venezuelan neighborhoods, and Mauricio’s “De mujer a mujer” Walerstein, a film with a strong sexual content based on a crime of passion that occurred in Caracas in the 1980s that shocked the country.

Alvarado became famous in the 1970s as a singer for the group Los Cardenales del Éxito in Maracaibo, his hometown, where he popularized songs that became hymns of the December festivities such as “El negrito fullero”.

He was married three times and had a total of seven children, six of whom survive him: Luis and José Daniel (died in 2016), from his first marriage; Daniela and Carlos Daniel of the second, with the actress Carmen Julia Álvarez; and Daniel Alejandro, José Diego and Calvin Daniel of his last, with the actress and model Emma Rabbe, representative of Venezuela to Miss World in 1988.