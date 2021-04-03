‘Dangal girl’ Fatima Sana was upset with Sheikh Kovid, said – Taste and smell of strength gone, terrible body ache

It has been revealed that Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh lost her sense of smell and taste and has experienced pain throughout her body due to the Kovid 19 (COVID 19).

Bollywood stars have been hit by the Coronavirus. The latest example is Alia Bhatt. But before her, a star who made her name from the movie Dangal is one of the Hollywood stars infected and is currently in Quarantine due to the infection.

It is interesting to note that in his Instagram story he writes about Kovid-19 and the problems caused by it. Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken about losing senses of smell and taste to Kovid-19, and how she was experiencing various pains throughout her body.

As Fatima Sana Shaikh stated in her post, “Kovid has done badly. Those of us who are gifted in the sense of smell and flavor have lost the power the body is also hurting ‘ In this way, she is struggling with the major symptoms of Kovid. Fatima is taking all precautions by staying at home.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became infected with the coronavirus last week, after which he wrote, ‘I came to the coronavirus test positive and taking all protocols and precautions I am preparing for home quarantine.

I am grateful for your prayers. It will be released on Netflix on 16 April along with Fatima’s upcoming film from Karan Johar, Ajeeb Daastaans. ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ is a movie produced by Karan Johar.