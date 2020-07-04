Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020 for SI Constable at www.daman.nic.in:

The Daman and Diu Police recruitment board have going to declare the notification of Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020 for the Daman Diu Police SI, Daman Diu Police Constable Posts among the 118 number of vacancies on the official site at www.daman.nic.in. This is the best government job opportunity for the candidates who find the job. So aspirants should apply offline mode for this Daman Diu Police recruitment. Candidates who complete their 10th / 12th / Graduation from the recognized university can apply for these posts at www.daman.nic.in.

Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020:

The Daman & Diu is law enforcement agency for the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. The Daman and Diu Police controlled by the Department of Home Affairs, Government of Daman and Diu. Now it declares the Daman Diu Police job recruitment in the Daman and Diu for the posts such as SI, Constable. There were 118 jobs available for this recruitment. Aspirants fill the application form and submit it on before 10th June 2020. Candidates can complete detail of the eligibility criteria on this page at www.daman.nic.in.

Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020 for SI, Constable:

Name of the Organization: Daman and Diu Police Department

Name of the job: SI, Constable

Number of posts: 118 posts available

Sub Inspector (Exe): 06 posts

Constable (Exe): 95 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 02 posts

MSE (Technical): 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Daman and Diu Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector: Applicants must complete their Graduation Degree from the recognized university or institutions.

Constable, LDC: Applicants should complete 10 + 2 or its equivalent from the recognized board.

MSE (Technical): Applicants should complete their 10th

Age Limits: Applicants should have minimum age 18 years and maximum age should 25 years. And age relaxation gives to the appropriate candidates as per rules.

Selection Procedure: Candidates who selected in the Daman and Diu Police Recruitment 2020 they can by their performance in written test, Endurance Test, Physical Measurement Test and Skill Test.

Pay Scale:

Sub Inspector (Exe): Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with additional pay Rs.4200/- per month.

Constable (Exe): Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with additional pay Rs.2000/- per month.

Lower Division Clerk: Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with additional pay Rs.1900/- per month.

MSE (Technical): Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with additional pay Rs.1800/- per month.

How to Apply Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are willing for this Damn Diu Police Recruitment 2020 they may first visit the official site at www.daman.nic.in. Then download the application form from the official website at www.daman.nic.in and take a printout it. After that fill all the necessary details and submit it at given below address.

Postal Address :

The Commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion, Silvassa.

Daman Diu Police Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.daman.nic.in