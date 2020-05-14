Daisy’s picture removed from Momoland’s homepage

Daisy’s picture has been removed from Momoland’s homepage.

On Might 13th, MLD Leisure‘s artist web page for Momoland noticeably didn’t have Daisy’s picture. Relating to this subject, MLD Leisure acknowledged: “Daisy remains to be underneath MLD Leisure, and we lately modified the web site to point out Momoland’s present 6 member lineup.”

MLD Leisure’s artist web page now exhibits the six members of Momoland in addition to former member Yeonwoo who’s listed underneath her personal particular person tab.

The label introduced in December that the group would go ahead with six members and that they might not touch upon Daisy as the 2 sides have been going by discussions with one another.