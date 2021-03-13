Dabangg 3 Full Movie Download Leaked by Indian Piracy Websites.

It was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi. Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya wrote the dialogues in the film Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, and Aloke Upadhyaya did the screenplay of the film Dabangg 3. The music in Dabangg 3 was composed by Sajid-Wajid and Sandeep Shirodkar.

Dabangg 3 was released on 20th December 2019, and the length of Dabangg 3 was 159 minutes. It was first released in the Hindi language in India.

The movie Dabangg 3’s budget was around Rs. 105 crores, and the box office has collected around Rs. 230.93 crores. We can say that the movie Dabangg 3 was succeeded.

The film Dabangg 3 was about to earn more, but the collection was affected because of the CAA protest. The movie Dabangg 3 has earned Rs. 230.93 crores worldwide.

It was made under Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, and Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited. It was distributed domestically by Salman Khan Films and internationally by Yash Raj Films.

There was a big cast in the film Dabangg 3. It includes Salman Khan as ASP Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey, Sudeep as Bali Singh, Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi, Sohail khan as Police Officer Aardish Sabarwal, Prabhu Deva and Warina Hussain appeared in song, “Munna Badnaam Hua”, Dolly Bindra as Chinti Walia, Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand or Makkhi Pandey, Pramod Khanna as Prajapati Pandey, Nawab Shah as Gullu, Dimple Kapadia as Naini Devi, Dev Gill as Babloo, Rajesh Sharma as Minister S.S. Sharma, and Paresh Ganatra as Minister’s brother-in-law.

The other cast members include Ali as Constable Raju, Deepraj Rana as Surya, Sharat Saxena as Commissioner Sambhav Singh, and Medha Manjrekar as Janki.

There are a total of six songs in the film Dabangg 3 which are Hud Hud, Naina Lade, Yu Karke, Munna Badnaam Hua, Awara, and Habibi Ke Nain.

