D-Crunch has dropped their group teaser image for comeback.

The boys have been releasing particular person teaser photos for their upcoming single “Pierrot“, and now they’ve launched their group teaser photos. Similar to the person teaser photos, there is a black and white model in addition to a pink model. They went for a chic look of their black and white model, and a robust, intense really feel of their pink model.

“Pierrot” will likely be launched on the 22nd at midday KST.