Czech government closes most shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus

PRAGUE (1) – The Czech government talked about it was shutting most retailers and restaurants on Saturday for 10 days as part of measures to embody the unfold of the model new coronavirus.

Passengers sporting defending masks await a put together at Prague’s foremost railway station, as a result of the Czech government bans most journey in and abroad to embody the unfold of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), Czech Republic, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The measure, launched in a single day, adopted completely different restrictions imposed in earlier days, along with closing schools and banning public events paying homage to sports activities actions video video games or reside reveals.

From Monday, worldwide journey may be banned and foreigners may be barred from moving into the nation.

Exceptions to the order on closing retailers included meals outlets, pharmacies, banks, put up locations of labor, gasoline stations and takeaway meals establishments.

“We would have liked to stay away from people going to shopping for services in the intervening time,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis instructed a data conference on Saturday, broadcast on television.

Inside Minister Jan Hamacek talked about the government’s objective was to unfold out the rise of infections over time to cut back the stress on the properly being system.

“We would like people to go to work nonetheless maintain dwelling afterwards,” Hamacek talked about. “These (nations) who’ve managed to do one factor with reference to the state of affairs say … prohibit interaction amongst people.”

The government has been beneath fireside on social media for taking a heavy-handed technique whereas not testing people additional extensively. Nicely being workers have reported shortages of defending gear paying homage to facemasks and respirators at hospitals, senior care services and pharmacies.

The Czech Republic, a central European nation of 10.7 million people, had 150 circumstances as of Saturday morning, with no deaths. It had examined 3,094 people as of Friday night time, with 741 checks taken on Friday, the Nicely being Ministry talked about.

The government has talked about it aimed to ramp up testing by involving additional laboratories and ordering 100,000 rapid-result test kits for provide subsequent week. Babis talked about 51,000 respirators have been distributed to properly being facilities on Friday.

