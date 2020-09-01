Cyberpunk 2077 game has a new trailer … and an anime on Netflix

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez / CNET



At an event titled Night City Wire, streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, developer CD Projekt Red released the new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited science fiction video game that was going to be released in April 2020 and that will finally be put on sale on November 19, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with consoles Playstation 5 and Xbox series x at its launch in November.

The event also showed game scenes (gameplay) of Cyberpunk 2077 and included comments from the creators on braindance, one of the game’s novel mechanics. In addition, the trailer concluded with the appearance of Keanu reeves, who provided his voice and physical appearance to one of the game’s characters.

The other big announcement of the day is that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a spin-off series on Netflix: An anime titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, scheduled for release in 2022. Studio Trigger (Japan) and CD Projekt Red are its producers.



The statement indicates that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode series about a “street boy who must survive in a future city obsessed with technology and physical body modification. With everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming a edgerunner: an outlaw mercenary also known as a cyberpunk“.

In the video below, the producer Zaya Elder explains that the series takes place in the same universe as the video game but has an independent story and different characters.

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) is co-directing the series with Masahiko Otsuka, based on a script written by Yoshiki Usa (Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka. The soundtrack is the work of Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill). Netflix will release it in 2022, still without a specific date.

The videogame Cyberpunk 2077 It goes on sale November 19, 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. And it will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox series x output.