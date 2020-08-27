Curtain up for Nick Cordero, Broadway actor who died of COVID-19

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who died after 90 days hospitalized for Covid-19, will be honored with a tribute concert.

According to information from Variety, the show, which will be broadcast online on the Broadway on Demand platform, will take place on Sunday, September 6.

It will consist of musical numbers from several of the musicals in which Cordero, who lost his life at age 41, participated: Rock of Ages, Waitress, Bullets over Broadway and The Toxic Avenger.

The celebration of Cordero’s career will be free, although the idea of ​​making donations to benefit the Save the Music Foundation is promoted.

In addition, on the 17th of that same month, the album Live your Life will go on sale, a record recorded live where Nick offered the best of his cabaret repertoire.

A Canadian national, the actor also cultivated a career on the small screen, where he is remembered in series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Lilyhammer.

The tragedy of the actor, who was nominated twice for the Drama Desk Awards, shocked the entertainment world in the United States.

The coronavirus complicated him, so he was in a coma for weeks and even his right leg was amputated.

He also had a couple of strokes, lung fungus, and septic shock, plus a pacemaker was placed.

The one who related his ordeal on social networks until his last days was Amanda Kloots, his now widow and mother of his only son, Elvis, barely a year old.