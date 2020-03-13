Curtain comes down on France’s Moulin Rouge in coronavirus clampdown

PARIS (1) – Paris’ famed Moulin Rouge cabaret and the Louvre museum have been amongst French cultural landmarks that closed their doorways on Friday after the federal authorities banned gatherings of higher than 100 people to curb the unfold of coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: The Moulin Rouge cabaret is seen in Paris, France, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The cabaret, recognized for its high-kicking dancers, and plenty of totally different venues along with cinemas have been caught on the hop by the lunchtime televised announcement by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Louvre museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo sculpture and one amongst France’s biggest vacationer factors of curiosity, talked about it may shut its doorways from 1800 (1700 GMT).

Nevertheless some venues have been nonetheless unsure on Friday afternoon whether or not or not or not they’d be taking in spectators, along with one cinema in central Paris which talked about it was sustaining doorways open for now as a result of it anticipated fewer than 100 people.

Sooner than the prime minister’s announcement on Friday, gatherings of wherever below 1,000 people have been permitted. Nevertheless France is stepping up its effort to incorporate the virus. Moreover it’s shutting schools from Monday.

The 130-year-old Moulin Rouge – whose can-can displays that features dancers in dazzling ostrich feather and rhinestone costumes attraction to scores of vacation makers – confirmed it could possibly be closed to most people until extra uncover.

It was offering refunds, or the selection of rebooking tickets for yet one more date, a spokeswoman talked about.

The venue in Paris’s Pigalle neighborhood, surmounted by an unlimited crimson wind mill which has turn into an attraction in itself, would keep lit up in the meantime nonetheless, she added.

“We don’t want the Moulin Rouge to lose all positivity and optimism, we wish people to nonetheless be able to take photos,” the spokeswoman talked about.

A lot of the Moulin Rouge’s 450 employees would protect working in the meantime, repairing costumes as an illustration, to have the ability to reopen, she added.

La Gaiete Lyrique, a rock dwell efficiency venue with a functionality of 700 people, talked about it could possibly be closed until April 6, with many alternative current halls moreover following go properly with.

The Odeon-Theatre de L’Europe venue, which was attributable to stage Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie with French showing star Isabelle Huppert in the lead place on Friday, moreover confirmed that performances have been canceled.

Reporting by Sarah White, Dominique Vidalon and Johnny Cotton; Modifying by Christian Lowe

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.