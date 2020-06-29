CTU admit card – CTU Bus Conductor Admit card 2020 publish at www.chdctu.gov.in:

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking is going to declare the notification of the CTU Admit Card of the CTU Bus Conductor Admit Card 2020 on the official site at www.chdctu.gov.in. The CTU conducts the written test on the 3rd of July 2020. Now the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking declares the Admit Card 2020 on the official site. So the candidates who applied for the appointment of the Bus Conduct have to download the admit card from the official site. There is 93 number of vacancies available.

The CTU is popularly known as the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. The Main function of the CTU is to provide the general public within the city, suburban area and in joining states i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc. A few days ago, the CTU declared the recruitment notification of CTU Recruitment for the post of Bus Conductor on the official site at www.chdctu.gov.in. To get more detail about the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking candidates visits the official site of it.

As per the official notification, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) is releasing the information of Admit card on the official site. So the candidates who employed for the post of Bus Conductor they can download their Admit card from the official website at www.chdctu.gov.in. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job. After completion of the registration process, the Admit card is available at the official site.

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking conduct the written test on the 3rd July 2020. Recently it declares the Hall Ticket on the official site at www.chdctu.gov.in. The Hall Ticket is the primary document for the candidates to sitting in an examination hall. The Hall Ticket contains the various relevant information like exam venue, exam date and exam time and other various information about the exam and candidates. Candidates can download their Admit card to enter the registration id and password.

Name of the Department: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU)

Name of the post: Bus Conductor

A number of vacancies: Total 93 number of seats available.

Exam date: 3rd July 2020

3 July 2020 Post Category: CTU Bus Conductor Admit Card 2020

How to download CTU Bus Conductor Admit card 2020:

Candidates who applied for the CTU Recruitment then first candidates visit the official site at www.chdctu.gov.in. Then search the link and click on CTU Admit Card 2020. Then enter your registration id and submit it. Download your Admit card and print it.

Official site: www.chdctu.gov.in