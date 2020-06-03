CTET 2020 apply online for Application form Online Exam Date and Notification at ctet.nic.in:

Interested applicants who were waiting for their CTET 2020 Application Form and other details, they can now get it from the official portal. Essential details related to CTET 2020 such as Application Form, Online Exam Date, and official notification is available at the official site.

For this time, CTET has several modifications into their Examination Mode, which is something new. So, to get to know more and get familiar with that, aspirants need to get details for that. Here we are providing essential details for CTET 2020 Application form and other application procedures. To receive latest notifications and news, refer to the official portal ctet.nic.in and get details.

First of all, what is CTET?

Those who are eligible and are interested in making their career in the teaching field, government educational institutes, need to qualify the test. The Teachers Eligibility Test or say the Central Teachers Eligibility Test is a common entrance examination.

Candidates who have CTET qualification are eligible to get their jobs into leading government schools such as NVS, KVS, Tibetan Schools and so on.

CTET Registration Fees:

There are various choices, as per which, candidates should pay their registration fees. For Paper 1 and Paper 2, some costs are different whereas candidates can also apply for both papers. Here are registration fees details:

For Paper I:

General/ OBC Candidates: 600/- rupees

SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: 300/- rupees

For Both Paper I and II:

General/ OBC Candidates: 1000/- rupees

SC/ ST/ PHD Candidates: 500/- rupees

Required Educational Qualification:

As we all know, there are two papers viz. Paper 1 and Paper 2. To apply for any/ both of these papers required educational criteria is different. So for both paper wise, educational details are below:

To Apply For CTET Paper I:

Those who are going to apply for Paper I, they will get their jobs through class I to V. Their educational qualification should be –

Bachelor degree from a government recognized institute/ university, completed or in Final Year/ Semester is required.

Must have cleared Senior Secondary Schooling with minimum 50% of marks from a recognized Institute.

Those who are currently completing their Bachelor Degree through Elementary and are in Final Year can also apply for this.

To Apply for CTET Paper II:

Those who are going to use for Paper II they will get their jobs in Class VI-VIII. Their educational qualification should be –

Must have completed Graduation with minimum 50% marks in their relevant subject from a government recognized institute or university.

Those who are currently completing their Bachelor in Elementary may also apply for this.

Aspirants who are eligible for applying for their B.Ed programs may also apply for these Teachers posts in Standard 6 to 8.

Download CTET 2020 Application Form:

Steps to Apply for CTET 2020 Online ctet.nic.in:

Interested as well as eligible candidates should follow below available guidelines to download the application form and then complete further procedures.

First, go to the CTET official portal, e., ctet.nic.in Now get the official notification and read all the instructions available there. GO to the CTET 2020 Applying link. Start filling the form with correct details. Also, candidates need to upload their Scanned Photograph and Signature. Now, complete the application fees details and get the print of payment. At last, after completing all these procedures successfully, click on Submit button. Aspirants will receive a Registration Number. They must keep this number safe as it will be beneficial in the future throughout various CTET procedures. Get the print of filled application form.

CTET 2020:

After all the application procedures get over, the department shall declare official CTET 2020 dates. On these dates, candidates need to attend their paper throughout their respective examination centers. To participate in the exam, they will need their CTET Admit Card 2020.

Download CTET Admit Card 2020:

The official portal has all the details regarding the Central Teachers Eligibility Test. The admit card shall release through the same gateway. Hence aspirants should be in touch with the site to receive latest notifications regarding download CTET Admit Card 2020 from it.

CTET Syllabus 2020:

To score better marks, candidates should know more about various related subjects for the test. There are several subjects and fields of study which are essential for CTET. Questions from these topics will be there in the examination. Such important matters are available here:

Child development and Pedagogy

Environmental Sciences

Mathematics

Languages

Social Sciences

CTET Result 2020:

At least a few weeks after completing the CTET 2020, the CTET Result 2020 will release. For that, candidates need to wait until a few weeks, and after that, it will release. Such modern examinations’ results are published soon so that their further procedures could be complete.

Official Site: www.ctet.nic.in