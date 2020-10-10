CSPDCL Mor Bijli Mobile App Download – Check CG Electricity Bill & Services List Online

Chhattisgarh state government has launched a mobile app name More Bijli mobile App. The government has launched this app for better performance of electricity distribution. The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Bhupesh Baghel, has stated that this app will help the consumer of electricity.

The people can pay the bills on this app. This app will make accessible the work of consumers.

In this fast world, this app will make accessible the work of bill payment, getting information. The government makes the process of payment of the bills online. So that the role of the middle man can be removed.

The government wanted to launch the digital India program effectively in their state. The state government makes ensure that every citizen should get the benefits of the app.

Mor Bijli Mobile App chattisgrah:

The government of Chhattisgarh has launched the mobile app, and every consumer can download this app for various users of the app. The government has launched this app because, in this corona pandemic, no one wants to come out for small work.

The citizen should do work from home to reduce the infection. However, the government of India has implemented the lockdown situation in the nation to reduce the cases of COVID-19. Recently, the economy of India is open now. Every workplace is o[en to work, but the infection of COVID-18 is increasing day by day.

The government is trying to improve the situation, and they have launched many schemes with the help of which the citizen can avail of the government service at their home only. They do not go out for completion of such work.

The government is launching portals, mobile app, websites for the services available in the online mode. The Chhattisgarh government has launched this mobile app for the ease in the electricity bills paying system. With the help of this mobile app, the citizen can see their electricity bills online.

They can see how much amount of electricity has been used by them. They also can see the bill amount of electricity. However, the consumer can also pay the bills on the app. The government has made this application, and the government has set the facilities such that the consumer can open the bills on the app.

They also can pay the amount of their bill in an online mode so that the consumer should not have to go to pay the bills on government officials.

CG Mor Bijli Mobile App download:

If any person who is living in the Chhattisgarh state and wanted to take advantage of the application, then they can download the application on their mobile. The government has uploaded this application on the google play store, and the consumer can use this application by downloading this application on the play store.

The person should have an android mobile with them, and they can click on the play store and search the application name. They can see the logo of the application, and people can download it on their mobile.

After downloading the application, the [people can easily use it. People can pay electricity bills. The person can see the information on their electricity bills for the last six months.

List of the services that are available on the application: