CSIR UGC NET June 2020 – Application Form – Exam Dates at www.csirhrdg.res.in:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has declared the notification of the CSIR UGC NET Application Form & Exam Dates on to the official site www.csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR UGS has conducted the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (NET) examination twice in a year. Now the CSIR UGC NET notification is available for the exam held in June 2020. The Aspirants candidates may apply online at the official site before the last date.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is eligible for conducting the exam of UGC NET (National Eligibility Test). There are a large number of candidates who give this exam every year. There are some eligibility criteria for the applicants as given below. The main purpose of conduct this exam is for the National Candidates eligible for the Junior Fellow Ship (JRF).

CSIR UGC NET Application Form, Exam Dates:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has released the notification of the CSIR UGC NET Application Form, and Exam Dates will conduct in June 2020. The eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. The CSIR exam notice of the Eligibility Criteria like Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process, Application Fee, etc. as given below.

Name of the Organization: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Name of the Posts: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship

The subject of Test: The CSIR has contained the following subjects for the examination of Junior Fellow Ship (JRF) and National Eligibility Test (NET).

Life Science

Chemical Science

Earth Science

Mathematical Science

Physical Science

Ocean Science

Atmospheric Science

Planetary Science

Exam Time:

The exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Age Limits:

For the JRF applier, candidates should not be more than 28 years. For the ST / SC / OBC, category candidates give age relaxation as per the government rules and regulations.

For the Lectureship, candidates have any age limitations no.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must complete their B.Tech, B.E., B.Pharma, MBBS, M.Sc with at least 55% from the recognized University or Institutions.

The candidates have completed their M.Sc. With the 10+2+3 years, they can apply.

Candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering, or any other equivalents can apply.

Application Fee:

For the General Category candidates have to pay application fee up to Rs.1000/- only.

For the OBC Category Candidates have to pay application fee up to Rs.500/- only.

For the SC / ST / PH category candidates have to pay application fee up to Rs.250/- only.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET?

For applicable to CSIR UGC NET exam, candidates may follow the steps as given below.

First, all candidates visit the official site at csirhrdg.res.in. Then candidates download the Bank Challan Performa from the official site and pay the exam fee in any Indian Bank. After that candidate successfully submits the application form, take a print out of form and affix recent black & white photograph and put Candidates signature at the required space. Envelope super scribed with the subject code, center code & medium code. Then send all the necessary certificates to the following address at given below.

Address :

Deputy Secretory (Exam), Examination Unit, Human Resources Development Group, CSIR Complex, Opposite Hotel Management Institute, Library Avenue, Pusa, New Delhi 110012.

CSIR UGC NET Application form

Official site: www.csirhrdg.res.in