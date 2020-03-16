Cryptocurrency News From Japan: March 8-14 in Review

This week’s headlines from Japan included GMO Coin reporting report transaction quantity from February, BitFlyer surpassing 2.5 million customers, Tokai Tokyo Securities becoming a member of the Japan STO Affiliation, and SBI FX looking for margin buying and selling licensing.

Take a look at a few of this week’s crypto and blockchain headlines, initially reported by Cointelegraph Japan.

GMO cash alternate posts report excessive numbers

GMO Coin alternate, a subsidiary of GMO Monetary Holdings, reported that February yielded all-time excessive transaction numbers after the alternate added 4x margin buying and selling to its platform.

GMO’s transactions from gross sales workplaces, alternate buying and selling, and digital asset FX totalled roughly $7.5 billion in February 2020. The alternate additionally tallied greater than 300,000 clients by January’s finish.

BitFlyer hits report excessive buyer depend

Tokyo-based alternate BitFlyer mentioned it has amassed greater than 2.5 million clients throughout Japan, the U.S. and Europe. No different alternate is reportedly licensed in all three international locations.

BitFlyer’s co-founder and CEO Yuzo Kano mentioned:

“‘One group, one dream’ for all group staff to adjust to compliance because the world’s solely digital forex alternate accredited as a digital forex alternate firm in the three areas of the USA and Europe and to offer clients with peace of thoughts. I’ll tackle the problem boldly. “

Japan’s STO motion positive aspects a member

Tokai Tokyo Securities has jumped on board the Japan STO Affiliation — a bunch positioning itself as a self-regulating group (SRO in the safety token providing (STO) sector.

The Japan STO Affiliation now touts 9 taking part companies, together with SBI Securities, Daiwa Securities, Monex, Rakuten, and 5 others.

Tokai Tokyo Monetary Holdings, the corporate that owns Tokai Tokyo Securities, has proven curiosity in the digital securities motion, shopping for right into a digitized safety token alternate known as iSTOX.

SBI FX plans for margin buying and selling

SBI Group’s daughter firm, SBI FX, began its journey towards a margin buying and selling launch on its alternate, looking for licensing as a broker-dealer.

Reporting prompt the alternate will provide 2x leverage, pending the talked about regulatory approval. SBI didn’t specify a date expectation for the product’s launch, or the buying and selling pairs concerned.