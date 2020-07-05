CRPF Syllabus Recruitment 2020 for CRPF Exam date & Question papers

CRPF Syllabus Recruitment 2020 for CRPF Recruitment exam date and syllabus Question papers: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been declared the notification of the CRPF Syllabus and Question Paper 2020 on to the official site www.crpf.nic.in. After the registration process, the candidates are waiting for the Exam date and exam syllabus for the examination. They can download the exam syllabus and question paper to the official site.

The Central Reserve Police Force is known as CRPF. The CRPF is the defense department of the government organization. So this is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the job in government sector. A few days ago the CRPF was declared the recruitment notification on the official site. There are a large number of candidates applied for this post. Now the CRPF has been declared the exam syllabus and question paper on to the official site.

CRPF Syllabus 2020 and Question Papers:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is published the notification of the Exam Syllabus and Question Papers on to the official site. So the candidates can download on to the official site. Candidates also download the previous year question papers with their answer in the pdf format.

Name of the Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Name of the Post: Assistant Sub-inspector (steno)

Job Category: This is the central government job.

Job Location: The CRPF jobs located at anywhere in India.

Post Category: CRPF Syllabus 2020

CRPF Syllabus:

In the CRPF written test, it will contain the following subjects as Hindi/ English language, General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, Clerical Aptitude.

Syllabus for the Hindi/ English Language

The syllabus conducted by the Hindi / English Languages such as Vocabulary, Sentence Rearrangements, Fill in the Blanks, Idioms & Phrase, Grammar, Comprehension, Synonyms, Unseen Passages, Antonyms etc.

Plan for the General Intelligence

The Syllabus conducted by the General Intelligence such as Analogies, Spatial Orientation, Problem Solving, Space Visualization, Decision Making, Relationship Concepts, Figural Classification, Arithmetic Reasoning, Coding – Decoding, Arithmetic Number Series, Statement Conclusion etc.

Syllabus for the Numerical Aptitude

The Syllabus conducted by the Numerical Aptitude such as Number Systems, Whole Numbers, Decimals & Fractions, Percentage, Fundamental Arithmetical Operations, Profit & Loss, Mixtures & Allegations, Time & Work, Time and Distance, Discount, Data Interpretation etc.

