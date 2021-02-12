CRPF Admit card 2021 – CRPF Head Constable Admit Card Exam date Result at crpf.gov.in:

The Central Reserve Police Force has been declared the notification for the CRPF Admit card Recruitment 2021 & CRPF exam date 2021 for the posts of ASI Steno, HC, CT Assistant at the official site at www.crpf.gov.in. There is a total of 2695 latest vacancies of the posts of the ASI Steno, Head Constable, and CT Assistant.

So the eligible candidates may apply online at the official site. The online Application Form filling process starts on the 1st of February 2021 and the last date of submitting the online form filling process is 1st March 2021.

CRPF Head Constable Admit Card:

The Government of India centralizes the Central Reserve Police Force. The Central Reserve Police Force is India’s Largest Armed Force. The role of CRPF is Assisting of State and Union Terrorists in the police operation to maintain low and counter against a constituted authority. Now the CRPF is declared the recruitment notification to fill various posts in a large number of vacancies.

CRPF Admit card 2021:

CRPF South Zone Recruitment 2021 CRPF Recruitment Region wise No. of Posts CRPF Maharashtra Admit card Recruitment 2021 190 CRPF Tamil Nadu Admit card Recruitment 2021 157 CRPF Andhra Pradesh Admit card Recruitment 2021 127 CRPF Gujarat Admit card Recruitment 2021 127 CRPF Karnataka Admit card Recruitment 2021 122 CRPF TELANGANA Admit card Recruitment 2021 89 CRPF Kerala Admit card Recruitment 2021 71 CRPF GOA Admit card Recruitment 2021 3 CRPF Pondicherry Admit card Recruitment 2021 2 CRPF Jammu & Kashmir Zone Recruitment 2021 CRPF Punjab Admit card Recruitment 2021 147 CRPF Rajasthan Admit card Recruitment 2021 146 CRPF Andhra Pradesh Admit card Recruitment 2021 127 CRPF Karnataka Admit card Recruitment 2021 122 CRPF TELANGANA Admit card Recruitment 2021 89 CRPF Kashmir Admit card Recruitment 2021 86 CRPF Delhi Admit card Recruitment 2021 54 CRPF Jammu Admit card Recruitment 2021 53 CRPF Haryana Admit card Recruitment 2021 48 CRPF HP Admit card Recruitment 2021 22 CRPF Chandigarh Admit card Recruitment 2021 4 CRPF Central Zone Recruitment 2021 CRPF UP Admit card Recruitment 2021 385 CRPF Bihar Admit card Recruitment 2021 210 CRPF West Bengal Admit card Recruitment 2021 198 CRPF MP Admit card Recruitment 2021 132 CRPF Jharkhand Admit card Recruitment 2021 123 CRPF Chattisgarh Admit card Recruitment 2021 106 CRPF Chattisgarh Admit card Recruitment 2021 106 CRPF Odisha Admit card Recruitment 2021 73 CRPF Uttrakhand Admit card Recruitment 2021 20

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been announced the Recruitment notification at the official site. There are various posts available for the CRPF. To get more detail about CRPF Admit card Recruitment as shown below.

Name of the Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Name of the jobs: There are various posts available such as ASI Steno, HC Ministerial, CT, etc.

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 2695 number of vacancies available.

Job Location: The position located in various states in India.

CRPF Exam date 2021:

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must clear their 12th class or equivalents in the recognized board.

Age limit: The applied candidates should be between 18 years to 25 years. For the reserved category, candidates give the Age relaxation as per the government norms.

CRPF Constable Exam Syllabus 2021:

Pay Scale: Selected candidates payment of the month give up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay up to Rs.2000/-.

Important dates:

Starting date of the Application Form filling process: 1 st February 2021

February 2021 Last Date for Submitting the Online Application Form: 1 March 2021

The application fee for a form: Application Fee for the General and OBC category candidates is Rs.100/- and the Reserved category and women candidates have no required for the Application Fee.

CRPF Admit card Constable Technical & Tradesman Exam Admit Card 2021:

The method of selection: The selection procedure based on the written examination, then after Physical Standard Test and Document Verification.

CRPF Contact Address:-

DIGP (Estt), Directorate General,

C.R.P.F.,

Jharoda Kalan

New Delhi-110072.

How to Apply for the CRPF Recruitment 2021?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the CRPF Recruitment 2021 as shown in below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “CRPF Recruitment 2021” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill in all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a printout for further use.

Crpf. nic.In applying online:

Download CRPF Admit Card

Official website: www.crpf.gov.in