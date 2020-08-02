CRITICS. The rebirth of an idol, a new jewel ‘indie’ and more premieres in ‘streaming’ and drive-in movies

The Covid-19 pandemic does not yet give us respite in this part of the world, so, unlike European and Asian territories that have seen the reopening of their conventional cinemas for several weeks, ours are still closed, with everything that implies.

However, the selection of premiere films that we offer on this occasion accounts for certain interesting changes, because unlike what had been happening in previous installments, it shows a substantial increase in titles that are not limited to being released only on Video On Demand, but are also featured in local drive-ons.

And not only that, since there is even a movie that comes out first in this class of venues and that postpones its virtual exhibition for the following week, as you will discover when reading this column of reviews, which is leaning decisively on this occasion. towards the independent market, although it includes at least one job entrusted to a great commercial director.

SHE DIES TOMORROW

Director: Amy Seimetz

Reparto: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley

Genre: Thriller

Actress Amy Seimetz used the money earned for her co-starring role in the recent remake of “Pet Sematary” to film her second feature film as a director, “She Dies Tomorrow,” which she also wrote and is released today in select drive-ins, to go to Video On Demand from August 7.

And we have no doubt that the investment was adequate, because we are facing a rabidly original production that will not be to the liking of ‘mainstream’ lovers, but of all those who admire the proposed ‘indie’ with existential overtones and without answers easy and that, unlike most similar proposals, has a deeply feminine imprint.

Here, Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil), a young woman with apparent symptoms of depression and a past of alcoholism, announces to her friend Jane (Jane Adams) that she is certain that she will die, triggering a series of entanglements between the two and an increasingly growing group of people (among them, the one played by the actress of Latin descent Michelle Rodríguez, in a brief but substantial intervention).

Seimetz makes the confusion that the characters feel become ours, thereby entering the terrain of terror; But it does so in an always creative, seductive and even entertaining way (this can also be seen as an absurd comedy), constantly supported by the stupendous performances of its protagonists.

REBUILDING PARADISE

Director: Ron Howard

Genre: Documentary

Ron Howard, director of blockbusters such as “Cocoon”, “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind”, is in charge of a truly impressive non-fiction work that makes use of his peculiar skills for colorful stage performances in order of interestingly narrating a recent, large-scale tragedy.

Rebuilding Paradise, which opens today in Virtual Cinemas and some drive-in cinemas, is a long-term documentary on the almost complete destruction of the Californian town of Paradise in November 2018, following a devastating fire that was caused by a failure in The electrical system in the area, which in addition to ending the lives of more than 80 people, left thousands of victims, since 95% of the properties were seriously damaged.

Using aerial shots that leave us open-mouthed at the immensity of the drama, but also numerous interviews with survivors and moving scenes in which the reconstruction efforts are shown, the veteran director gives so much account of the consequences of the nefarious event as of the spirit of resistance of a community that continues trying to recover.

But what really puts us in the center of the action from the very beginning is the compilation and editing of an impressive amount of visual material recorded with cell phones by the affected people on board their cars while trying to escape from that hell on the Earth in which the wonderful rural area they inhabited had become.

THE CUBAN

Director: Sergio Navarretta

Reparto: Ana Golja, Louis Gossett Jr., Shohreh Aghdashloo

Genre: Drama

Elevated by its internationalist zeal, its pleasant soundtrack and its good intentions, “The Cuban” (which can be seen already in Virtual Cinemas and in select drive-ins) is a film that, however, is affected by the lack of credibility in other areas and by the indiscriminate use of a conventional narrative formula.

And that begins with the choice of one of the protagonists, Louis Gossett Jr. (“An Officer and a Gentleman”, “Roots”), who is a great actor -and does his thing with verve and sensitivity-, but that we as Latinos never see ourselves as the character that gives the film its name, a Cuban guitarist from the old school who is confined in a Canadian nursing home and who occasionally utters the odd word in our language, protected by the dementia that afflicts him.

Of course, the real protagonist is Mina (Ana Golja), the young nurse of Afghan origin who is dedicated to caring for him and who assumes the mission of returning him to reality through the music of his past without anyone asking him. Golja is charming, the story of nostalgic features is not free of kindness and there are even scenes filmed in Havana, but listening to the same songs a thousand times that we have heard a thousand times (“Maybe, maybe” and “Guantanamera”) in the The course of a single movie is frankly too much.

SUMMERLAND

Directora: Jessica Swale

Reparto: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lucas Bond

Genre: Drama

The emerging voices of female-made cinema are heard again with this British production, which is the debut feature by British filmmaker Jessica Swale, who directed the work and wrote the script for a play that has been released in select drive-ins and on VOD. .

“Summerland” is a vintage film that tells the story of a grim and antisocial writer from the mid-1940s whose existence is altered by the arrival of a child who has come to her town after the German attacks in London, and who it is placed under your protection against your wishes.

Actually, the story, which begins marked by a very European flavor, and which includes healthy allusions to LGBTQ and interracial themes, ends up being affected by quite Hollywood twists and unnecessarily sentimental; But the photography is fantastic and the entire procedures are supported without major problems thanks to the incredible stellar performance of Gemma Aterton (“Clash of the Titans”, “The Girl with All the Gifts”).

MARLEY

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Genre: Biography

Yes, this is the same 2012 documentary that you must have seen if you are an unconditional follower of reggae and, of course, Bob Marley, the legendary Jamaican artist who is placed at the forefront of the work; but the celebration of what would have been his 75th birthday is a sufficient excuse to show it publicly again.

And it is that, at the time, “Marley” (which you can see in Virtual Cinemas and select drive-ins) received all kinds of praise due to the broad and exhaustive journey that he made of the career of the deceased icon through its 144-minute duration, although it also had detractors, as was the case of Bunny Wailer, a former member of the group led by the idol, who assured that the Rastafarian ideology had been practically ignored in the work done by the British Kevin Macdonald.

Seeing this fantastic film (something that I have just done for the first time) is to realize that Bunny exaggerates, because the religion he professes has a wide segment of footage; But the content points much more towards the reconstruction of other aspects of the life of the legendary singer and guitarist, with the help of abundant archive material and new interviews with his family and friends. Actually, the only thing “Marley” lacked was having Marley alive.