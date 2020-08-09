CRITICS. Politicized Llorona, combative Peruvians and more streaming film premieres and drive-ins

The lack of movie theaters continues to cause grief among all lovers of the seventh art, and at least as far as the largest cities in the United States are concerned, the problem still has no signs of a solution.

Fortunately, the virtual billboard has not stopped being renewed in these hard months, and the one that is available to those interested since this weekend shows an interesting diversity, both in terms of their countries of origin and their themes .

In this way, this week, we have premieres of horror films from Guatemala and Australia; a Peruvian proposal; a story of Angeleno gangsters ‘cholos’; a Norwegian drama; and a Filipino documentary. Find out what to expect from all of them by reading the specialized reviews that we offer you below.

LA LLORONA

Director: Jayro Bustamante

Cast: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic

Genre: Horror

Already become the most distinguished filmmaker in Guatemala due to the virtues of his feature films “Ixcanul” (located in a Mayan town to talk about class inequalities) and “Tremors” (focused on a middle-class man to talk about homophobia in his country), Jayro Busdamente now comes to us with an exceptional feature film that allows him to get into the horror genre for the first time without neglecting his inevitable social interests.

In reality, “La Llorona”, which premieres directly in these territories through the Shudder platform – and which should not be confused in any way with the recent Hollywood mess with a similar title – is a kind of fair and necessary revenge against the atrocities of Efraín Ríos Montt, the bloodthirsty military dictator who died in 2018 before being able to serve a sentence for his proven crimes against Humanity.

Here, the notable Julio Díaz plays Enrique Malverde, an elderly man facing a genocide trial that he arrogantly defies himself as his huge home is relentlessly besieged by a crowd of protesters and strange sounds apparently coming from a woman standing in regrets at night (which connects her with the Latin American myth).

The situation begins to get complicated with the arrival of Alma (María Mercedes Coroy), a new and mysterious maid from one of those Mayan towns that Malverde mercilessly ravaged in the past, and the tension is achieved with an ingenious combination of real horrors and fiction, raised through an inspired staging. But the palms in the histrionic plane go to Margarita Kénefic, who plays Malverde’s wife and whose character is the one who undergoes the greatest evolution of the story.

SONG WITHOUT A NAME

Director: Melina León

Cast: Lidia Quispe, Lucio Rojas, Maykol Hernández

Genre: Drama

Peruvian cinema is not normally made available to the general American public, and that is why the launch in Virtual Cinemas of “Song without a name” is so important, a film that is also excellent, both in terms of its cinematographic quality as well as its narrative contributions.

Based on an investigation carried out by her journalist father, the director Melina León shows us the story of a young migrant from the Andes who lives on the outskirts of Lima and who, after traveling to the capital to give birth, faces kidnapping of his newborn daughter, for which he resorts to the help of a local reporter who, on his own, faces a sexual identity not admitted in the society of the time, since the story takes place in the late ’80s, what which adds the problems inherent to the armed conflict that was going on at that time.

Having an indigenous protagonist, being in black and white and being a period work draws inevitable connections with “Rome”; But this film not only takes its own path in relation to what counts, but, in the midst of its comparative budget limitations, it boasts a staging of a high artistic level and forceful expressionism. And we must not leave out the protagonist Lidia Quispe, who despite not being a professional actress, does her thing in an outstanding way.

THE TAX COLLECTOR

Director: David Ayer

Cast: Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, Shia LaBeouf

Genre: Crime / Action

David Ayer became known worldwide in 2011, when his name appeared as the author of the script for the exciting “Training Day”; And after that, he remained in the line of creator of criminal and police stories in the city of Los Angeles, both at the writing level (“Dark Blue”, “SWAT”.) and in the direction (” Harsh Times ”“ Street Kings ”,“ End of Watch ”), although it has also ventured into Hollywood mega-productions of another kind (“ Fury ”,“ Suicide Squad ”).

In this sense, “The Tax Collector”, his eighth feature film as a director, which can now be seen on VOD and select drive-ins, retains the same spirit, but is surprising due to its lack of creativity, its almost amateur manufacturing and the indiscriminate use of a Violence that cannot be made sense of, to the point that it can be seen as a negative work for the Latino community in the United States despite all the job opportunities it gave to local Hispanic talent.

One of the few salvageable elements around here is the presence of Shia LaBeouf in an absolutely credible role as a ruthless criminal, although the truth is that all the characters, clamorously one-dimensional, seem to have emerged from a small-time comic while they are involved in a story related to a criminal network in Southern California whose activities are affected by the arrival of a dangerous mafia boss who has just arrived from Jalisco and who adores La Santa Muerte, but who speaks as ‘pocho’.

A THOUSAND CUTS

Director: Ramona S. Diaz

Genre: Documentary

Nine years after making herself known with the documentary “Don’t Stop Believin ‘: Everyman’s Journey”, dedicated to the Filipino vocalist who managed to join a legendary American band, Filipino-American filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz takes up the social path of others works of his to offer us “A Thousand Cuts”, which will be released under the Virtual Cinemas format.

In this case, Diaz gives prominence to Maria Ressa, the combative but serene founder of Rappler, an essentially youth portal that has become one of the most forceful means of opposition to the current president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, a populist leader. , misogynist and ignorant (sound familiar?) who has been accused of numerous human rights violations and extrajudicial executions in the midst of his ruthless fight against traffickers and drug users.

Exalted by an unusual access to the characters involved in the turbulent local situation and by valuable contributions on the role of social networks, the documentary highlights the essential role played by the independent press in situations like this. And although it seems initially intended for an audience specifically interested in the problems of the Asian country, its scope goes much further, which makes it a grim warning about what could happen in the lands we inhabit.

OUT STEALING HORSES

Director: Hans Petter Moland

Reparto: Stellan Skarsgård, Tobias Santelmann, Danica Curcic

Genre: Drama

Based on a successful Norwegian bestseller, “Out Stealing Horses” (released at Virtual Cinemas) is a film of the same origin that is probably missing an extra spark to be truly dazzling, but it looks fantastic, has great performances and it presents a certainly attractive story.

Stellan Skarsgård, the great Swedish actor we’ve seen in titles like “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Avengers,” plays Trond, an older, surly and antisocial guy whose voluntary seclusion in the European countryside in the late 1990s. ’90 is interrupted by the arrival of a neighbor who takes him immediately to the past, more precisely, to the decade of the ’40, when he himself, as a teenager, spent a memorable summer with his rude but charismatic lumberjack father , and witnessed both a tragedy in the town and his own emotional awakening.

Despite the fact that the voice-over reveals the literary origin of the whole matter and that there are sometimes too contained emotions, the staging is colorful enough to impress on its own, and the story cleverly deals with themes transcendent, such as feelings of guilt and loss and how they affect different generations.

DARK WATER: ABYSS

Director: Andrew Traucki

Reparto: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden

Genre: Horror

After the remarkable “Crawl,” which premiered last year, any production that seeks to prevail in the killer crocodile subgenre has everything to lose. In that sense, “Black Water: Abyss,” which can now be seen on VOD and select drive-ins, takes on especially marshy terrain.

To be clear, I will have to say that this is the sequel to a 2007 film that I have not been able to see and that received extremely positive reviews. In this case, two pairs of friends, accompanied by a third who acts as a guide, decide to travel to the north of Australia to recklessly go into an underground cave that, of course, ends up being the habitat of a gigantic reptile with an apparently insatiable appetite.

The first part of the film is not very promising, since in addition to unnecessarily extending the arrival of the deadly attacks that we all expect in a title of this class and showing little interest in the ‘gore’, it presents uninteresting characters, despite the good level of all the performances.

But things perk up significantly after the middle, taking on all the previously missing suspense and horror scenes, and actually making the movie a perfectly decent bet to watch at home during times of a pandemic.