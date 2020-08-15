CRITICS. Drug-addicted superheroes, Latin slasher and more movie premieres in streaming and drive-ins

This week, AMC, the largest chain of movie theaters in the United States, announced that it will reopen many of its locations throughout the country, leading to the idea that the big studios will finally dare to release blockbusters that refused. to launch in homemade formats during the last months.

But there is still a week left for that, and it is to be expected that the authorities of markets as essential (and so affected by the Covid-19 pandemic) such as New York and Los Angeles will reject the reopens, which, added to the natural fear that it will produce stepping into a closed auditorium for two hours or more will likely make most moviegoers choose to continue watching movies at home or, at best, at the drive-ins that are available.

In that sense, our attention continues to be focused on streaming and drive-in releases, and this week, we are in a position to offer you our comments on seven works that will be released under these formats and that we could see in advance. .

PROJECT POWER

Directors: Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost

Reparto: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback

Genre: Action / Superheroes

Netflix goes back to betting on the style of the great Hollywood action films with “Project Power”, an original production that would work perfectly on the big screen due to its spectacularity, the prestige of its stars and its abundant use of special effects.

To be clear, the film is far from brilliant, as the recent “The Old Guard” was, for example, launched directly by the same platform; but it is well done enough and has the necessary resources to make any viewer who likes these proposals have a good time at home.

In addition, “Project Power” uses elements from superhero stories by presenting us with a drug that can make the user acquire special powers (although there is the possibility that it produces very different effects) while telling us the story of a desperate man who seeks to rescue his kidnapped daughter (Jamie Foxx) and is chased by a police officer willing to do anything (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who in turn works undercover with a neighborhood teenager marked by dreams of a professional rapper (Dominique Fishback).

The premise is reasonably original, there are well-distributed humorous quotas and directors Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost (“Catfish”, “Nerve”) always keep the paperwork moving, but the narrative resources run out halfway, especially because the characters don’t seem to have much to give and the villains (one of them played by Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro) leave much to be desired.

Anyway, in addition to the natural charisma of Foxx and Gordon-Levitt, Fishback’s performance is surprising, crowned by some creative street hip-hop performances that show interesting social contributions; and the ‘look’ of the entire film feels somewhat novel for the simple fact that the shoot took place on the colorful streets of New Orleans.

SPUTNIK

Director: Egor Abramenko

Reparto: Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Fyodor Bondarchuk

Genre: Sci-Fi / Horror

The word Sputnik, related to the first satellite that was put into space by the Russians, was put into effect again this week when it was announced that it would be used to name the new vaccine against Covid-19 that Putin’s compatriots are elaborating.

But this new film of the same origin, which can be seen already on VOD, is not a documentary made in a very fast way to celebrate said announcement, but a science-fiction and horror film that is set in the decade of the ’80s for tell the fictional story of a young neurophysiologist assigned to investigate an astronaut from the Soviet Union who has returned to Earth after a mission in the cosmos, carrying within her a dangerous alien creature.

With obvious -and unavoidable- allusions to the “Alien” saga, “Sputnik” manages to offer a story with its own merits and with production values ​​that can sometimes fall short in view of its ambitions, but that do not. never fall into the parameters of the B series, which ends up resulting in a value proposition that should be deeply enjoyed by lovers of the genre.

MURDER IN THE WOODS

Director: Luis Iga Garza

Cast: Jose Julián, Chelsea Rendón,

Genre: Horror

Promoted as the first completely Latino production in the United States in its branch (more specifically, in the ‘slasher’, which is a subgenre of terror), “Murder in the Woods” -which opens today in drive-ins and launches on VOD on coming September 18 – is a film that will probably not leave a mark, but that deserves to be seen and enjoyed.

Inspired by the more traditional rules of stories about serial killers that cruelly end the lives of carefree teenagers, newcomer director Luis Iga Garza (born in Saltillo, Coahuila) intentionally uses these archetypes to translate them into a story in which all are Hispanic, but without falling into the stereotypes that have been imposed on our community.

The result is an entertaining, inconsequential film with highly compelling special effects (despite obvious budget constraints) that would have benefited from a more careful staging, but which ultimately feels much more dignified than “The Tax Collector ”, The recent action ‘thriller’ that also employed several local Latino actors (including Chelsea Rendón, one of the protagonists of“ Murder in the Woods ”) at the cost of presenting a degrading image of our community.

APOCALYPSE ‘45

Director: Erik Nelson

Genre: Documentary

This Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the official end of World War II, and to commemorate it, “Apocalypse ’45” is released at Virtual Cinemas -and on September 5 on the Discovery Channel- “Apocalypse ’45”, an exceptional documentary focused on the fighting of the War of the Pacific, which is how the confrontations that basically took place between Japan and the United States are known.

On the visual plane, the most striking feature of the feature film is the use of abundant footage never before seen in public, meticulously restored and transferred to 4K format, in which impressive shots of aerial battles taken from combat aircraft stand out and strong images of suicide ‘kamikaze’ attacks on Uncle Sam’s boats.

But “Apocalypse ’45” is not just pomp and spectacularity from “the old days”, because in addition to including bleak displays of military and civilian victims and directly showing the consequences of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and (including babies), adds to his proposal new interviews with the veterans of those battles who are still alive, and who instead of presenting themselves only as heroes, question some of the military decisions that were made by the high command (especially the use of the atomic bomb) while they themselves were in activity.

RAVAGE

Director: Teddy Grennan

Reparto: Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Bruce Dern, Robert Longstreet

Genre: Horror

In a weekend marked by virtual premieres of several horror films, “Ravage” becomes the most independent and brutal alternative, suitable for the most ‘hardcore’ fans of the genre and not recommended for those who are frightened by the crudest proposals .

To say that this tape -which opens today in drive-ins and the following Friday in VOD- follows the line of such emblematic works as “The Chainsaw Massacre” and “I Spit on Your Grave” leaves one to imagine where the matter is going, but what It is true that, for us, the most interesting addition is the one that comes from the idea of ​​starring a sort of female version of “Rambo”, endowed with outstanding physical abilities and effective resources to guarantee its survival.

We are talking about Harper (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), a photographer specialized in portraying Nature who, after being an involuntary witness to an act of torture in the forest, is relentlessly pursued by a group of ‘rednecks’. Dexter-Jones does his thing with verve and courage, and while this has some really icky moments, the worst really take place off-camera. Actually, the only major problem we see with this film – which is not exactly ‘nice’ – is its decidedly amateurish character in narrative terms.

ENDLESS

Director: Scott Speer

Reparto: Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton

Genre: Romantic Drama / Fantasy

To make it clear from the beginning, the comparison between “Endless” and the remembered “Ghost” is inevitable due not only to the theme of this new film -which can already be seen on platforms that offer VOD-, but even to the imitation of the most iconic scene of the tear-jerking (but memorable) drama starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

On that side, “Endless” certainly sins of lack of originality, which can be seen as a serious fault or as an inevitable consequence of the endless effluvium of stories made for the screen; but the truth is that, apart from what has been said, this is a sympathetic, well-made and deeply romantic production that can be perfectly enjoyed at home.

And what it lacks in terms of plot novelty is somehow made up by a careful script that skillfully portrays the circumstances present in a current adolescent romance, also starring an interracial couple in which social roles reverse stereotypes habitual and whose chemistry is unquestionable. Of course the real winner around here is Alexandra Shipp, who plays the traumatized Riley with an intensity that is totally believable.

THE BAY OF SILENCE

Director: Paula van der Oest

Reparto: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Alice Krige

Genre: Thriller

This week’s releases also include one of those elegant and enigmatic European titles that never fall badly on the menu of moviegoers, even when they are not entirely satisfactory, as is the case of “The Bay of Silence”, which is released this Friday at Virtual Cinemas.

Directed by Paula van der Oest, the talented Dutch filmmaker whose film “Zus & Zo” was nominated for an Oscar, this new film has a highly suggestive staging, in the style of the aesthetics employed by masters of suspense such as Alfred Hitchcock, while developing the story of Will (Claes Bang), a man who, after marrying a beautiful widow who has two twin daughters (Olga Kurylenko) and having a child with her, discovers that the woman was not everything. stable it seemed to be.

The entire first part is followed with interest and leads us towards the epicenter of a devastating drama, amidst impressive locations and outstanding theatrical interventions by Claes Bang (the recent television “Dracula”) and Olga Kurylenko (the “Bond girl”). “From” Quantum of Solace “); But what comes next inevitably falls into a series of entanglements that involve third parties and that, despite changing our perspective of events, feel forced and even sensationalist.