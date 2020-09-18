Creating a bootable drive in Windows 10 is very easy. Here we tell you how

Ian Knighton/CNET



Don’t let the tech jargon scare you off – create a USB drive to reboot Windows 10 it’s a pretty simple process and something you should do if you have a computer Windows. He drive Backup can save you time and a headache if you ever need to reinstall Windows. And if you are building a PC for gaming, this is one of the last things you will need to finish the job.

In addition to an empty 8GB USB flash drive and a PC WindowsYou will have to spend about 30 minutes, maybe a little more, depending on the speed of your Internet connection.

To be clear, it is possible to use a Mac to create a Windows 10 bootable drive, but the process is quite technical and requires some familiarity with Terminal, the Mac tool. It is not a process that I would recommend doing to the average user. Recently, I built my first PC to gaming And despite my medium knowledge of Terminal, I still believe that doing it on a Windows computer is a safer and easier process.

Use Microsoft’s media creation tool

Microsoft has a dedicated tool that allows you to download the Windows 10 system image (also known as ISO) and create your bootable USB drive.

1. Get started by going to this page and clicking Download tool now (Download the tool now).

2. Once the download is complete, double-click the file named MediaCreationToolxxxx to get it going. (The last four digits of the file name – represented here by x – indicate the version number of Windows 10. Right now, the file name is MediaCreationTool1909, but that will change with newer versions.) the file should be in your Downloads folder.

3. Accept Microsoft’s terms and conditions, select Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, o archivo ISO) para otra PC and click Next.

4. The system will ask you to select the language, edition and architecture you want to use. By default, the tool will use the best options for the PC on which you are creating the boot drive. You can modify any of the options by unchecking the box next to Use the recommended options for this PC (Use the recommended options for this PC) and using the drop-down options. If you’re not sure whether you need a 64-bit or 32-bit architecture, select Both (Both) in the Architecture drop-down menu.

5. Click on Next when you have adjusted the options, leave selected USB flash drive and plug your USB drive into the computer. Choose Next to continue.

6. Finally, select the USB drive from the list. If you have more than one drive connected to the computer, make sure you choose the correct one and disconnect the other drives. Once you’ve selected the correct drive, click Next.

The Microsoft tool will take care of the rest of the process. Grab a coffee, go for a walk, or surf the web while the tool does its job. Again, the process should take about 30 minutes, more or less, depending on your Internet connection speed.

When the tool is done, click Finish (Finish) and remove the USB drive from your computer. Later, if you need to install or reinstall Windows, you can plug the drive into your computer and reboot. Your PC should boot from the drive, offering you the option to install Windows.

If that doesn’t happen, you’ll have to reboot your computer into its BIOS firmware — usually done by pressing Esc, F2, or a similar key while the computer is booting — and change the boot drive or “bootmenu” to your flash drive. The process for each computer (or motherboard if you are building your PC from gaming) will be different. I suggest you consult your instructions.

You can also use the media tool to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10, following these instructions.

