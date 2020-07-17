Create a card for mom with this interactive Google doodle

Google



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

This Sunday, May 10, Mother’s Day is celebrated in some regions. And this is the day that we show our appreciation and love to those who have cared for us and loved us from the first day of our lives.

In these moments when the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to distance ourselves, this Mother’s Day is going to be different, and the habit of going to a store and selecting the perfect greeting card is going to be a rarity this year. However, this is not an obstacle to sending you a card – at least not in the eyes of Google.

The search giant has created a doodle that allows you to create your own card from the comfort and security of your computer and then send it to your mother.

This interactive doodle comes at a time when there is a lot of interest in finding alternative ways to celebrate mom. Google says searches for homemade Mother’s Day cards have increased 160 percent.

So if you haven’t purchased or created a card, consider accepting Google’s help.

Happy mothers day!

Read more:

The best gifts for mom

The best gifts for mom under $ 50

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $ 100

The best gifts under $ 25 for mom

The best Google Doodles [fotos] To see photos

With the collaboration of Suan Pineda.