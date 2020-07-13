Crazy hats and biscuits with masks, the menu in German cafes

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

A hat may be synonymous with elegance, but in the case of Café Rothe customers, it is an invitation to laugh and maintain social distance by the coronavirus

Located in Schwerin, the capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the café’s owner, Jacqueine Rothe, accepted the RTL television channel’s proposal to play a trick on the clientele, forcing them to wear hats, decorated with pool floats. “In these difficult times it is a pleasure to make others smile,” Rothe told Insider on May 14.

Despite being a joke, in China, students returned to classes using very similar hats, although made with school supplies.

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

Café Rothe posted a photo on her Facebook account, and immediately received hundreds of comments, both for and against the initiative. “A suitable remedy for those who have not yet internalized the safety distance problem. Nice fun for people who have not lost their sense of humor!” Says one of the opinions, while another assures that the hats are a good reason not to attend coffee.

Cookies with masks

A few meters from Café Rothe is the Café Prag cake stand, which reopened on May 9. After two months of closing, the traditional café and restaurant welcomed customers, preparing one of its iconic desserts, biscuits with masks, a way to laugh amid the pandemic.

“Economically, it has been a disaster for us,” Thomas Hildebrand, manager of Cafe Prag, told The Local a day after restarting activities.

According to The Local, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, those infected were not numerous and therefore these premises were the first to open in all of Germany.

Under Germany’s federal system, each of its 16 states makes their own decisions about how to get out of the blockade. Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week that Germany had passed “the first phase of the pandemic”, allowing a gradual return to normality.

In fact, the Merkel government hopes to open its borders by June 15, “as long as the spread of the disease remains under control.”