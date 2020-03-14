NEWS

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom reveals pregnancy after Emmy win

March 14, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

Most interesting weekend ever!

Moments after “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom acquired an Emmy on Saturday, the 32-year-old actress knowledgeable reporters that her future plans embrace welcoming her first teen with husband Dan Gregor.

“And as well as, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s subsequent for me,” Bloom acknowledged backstage, per People.

Bloom, who starred as Rebecca Bunch on the CW sequence, obtained the Inventive Arts Emmy for Glorious Genuine Music and Lyrics for “I Have To Get Out”/Music Title: “Antidepressants Are So Not A Large Deal.” She later gushed regarding the thrilling info on Instagram, posting, “WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! moreover btw I’m pregnant.”

At current three months alongside in her pregnancy, Bloom moreover knowledgeable the media she is going to’t wait to recall the actual second alongside together with her baby-to-be.

“So I get to tell my teen that she was with me when this occurred, which is admittedly f–king cool,” Bloom acknowledged.

Bloom ended her four-season run on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” earlier this 12 months. She and Gregor wed in 2015.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *