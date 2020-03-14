‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom reveals pregnancy after Emmy win

Most interesting weekend ever!

Moments after “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom acquired an Emmy on Saturday, the 32-year-old actress knowledgeable reporters that her future plans embrace welcoming her first teen with husband Dan Gregor.

“And as well as, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s subsequent for me,” Bloom acknowledged backstage, per People.

Bloom, who starred as Rebecca Bunch on the CW sequence, obtained the Inventive Arts Emmy for Glorious Genuine Music and Lyrics for “I Have To Get Out”/Music Title: “Antidepressants Are So Not A Large Deal.” She later gushed regarding the thrilling info on Instagram, posting, “WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! moreover btw I’m pregnant.”

At current three months alongside in her pregnancy, Bloom moreover knowledgeable the media she is going to’t wait to recall the actual second alongside together with her baby-to-be.

“So I get to tell my teen that she was with me when this occurred, which is admittedly f–king cool,” Bloom acknowledged.

Bloom ended her four-season run on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” earlier this 12 months. She and Gregor wed in 2015.