Covid-19 vaccine brought to the screen

The American network HBO is preparing to shoot a miniseries about the search for a vaccine against Covid-19 that will be based on the book “The First Shot”, still unpublished.

Deadline portal unveiled the project, which would be produced by Adam McKay.

The book, which was sold at auction to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for Sugar23 Books, tells the story of the global race for the coronavirus vaccine.

You’ll explore the companies and people who put everything at stake to save lives, the science behind it, and the challenges surrounding politics, access and security.

Illustration of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC / Alissa Eckert/CDC / Alissa Eckert)

The author, Brendan Borrell, has written articles including “The Dire Diplomacy of the Global ‘Race for a Vaccine” for Wired and articles for National Geographic and Science Magazine. His other work includes coverage of rare genetic diseases for NYT and Australia’s carnivorous bacteria problem for The Atlantic.

McKay has been busy since he launched Hyperobject Industries last year and entered into a five-year television deal with HBO in October.

His first project under the deal was established as a limited series based on Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book on Jeffrey Epstein.

He is also working with Bong Joon Ho to adapt the Oscar-winning film: Parasites to a television series.