Covid-19 tests positive for EPN’s model girlfriend

Model Tania Ruiz tested positive for Covid-19 and is confined to her home in Mexico City, sources close to the family confirmed.

He was in San Luis Potosí going through quarantine when he started feeling bad a few days ago. He decided to return to the Capital and had a rapid test, which came out negative, but when the symptoms increased, such as neck pain, loss of smell and taste, and conjunctivitis, he decided to undergo the RT-PCR diagnostic test this Monday and in 24 hours. had confirmation of the disease.

Carlotta, her 6-year-old daughter, the result of her relationship with businessman Bobby Domínguez, was isolated and cared for by her maternal grandparents.

Her last social media post was on July 26, when she joined the #ChallengeAccepted, a movement in which women posted a black-and-white photo in support of self-acceptance and female empowerment.