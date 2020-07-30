COVID-19 scams cost almost $ 12 million to people: FTC

Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Friday, April 10, that it has received more than 15,000 fraud complaints related to the coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of the year. The latest data from the federal agency shows that consumers have already lost nearly $ 12 million as a result of the scams.

Last week, the FTC warned it was seeing an increase in coronavirus-related complaints. These scams range from travel and vacation refunds and cancellation scams to mobile text message scams and scammers posing as the government.

The Justice Department has also asked the public to report any suspected coronavirus-related fraud so that officials can more quickly detect and stop such scams.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, has spread rapidly throughout the world. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic. There are now more than 1.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 466,000 in the United States.