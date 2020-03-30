COVID-19 Relief Fund Raises $500,000 To Aid Hollywood’s Assistants And Support Staffers

The Hollywood Assist Workers COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised greater than $500,000 to assist assistants, coordinators, PAs and different business assist staffers who’ve been laid off or whose hours have been reduce because of the coronavirus shutdown. The fund was created by the #PayUpHollywood group, the ScriptNotes podcast and the nonprofit YEA!

The primary subject of Join, a brand new WGA West digital publication, notes that the aid fund’s co-founder, Liz Alper, initially projected on March 20 that $100,000 “might present aid from between 111-222 LA-based assist staffers. Now, we mission we may help between 500-800 certified candidates whereas nonetheless rising the stipend quantities for everybody.” Alper, a member of the guild’s board of administrators, was the co-founder of #PayUpHollywood and coiner of the hashtag.

“All through all of it, our biggest allies have all the time been writers,” Alper advised the guild. “Once we launched our #SupportOurSupportStaffs GoFundMe marketing campaign to boost aid funds for Hollywood assist employees, writers as soon as once more led the cost; the outpouring of generosity, from outstanding showrunners to newly minted screenwriters, impressed the remainder of the business to succeed in out to Hollywood’s most weak. To be a author in Hollywood is to be a pacesetter; I’m grateful to all of you and proud to be one in every of you.”