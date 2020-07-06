Covid-19 pandemic delays Selena premiere on Netflix

The life of Selena Quintanilla preparing for Netflix was also affected by the arrival of the Covid-19, as the production stopped filming for a couple of months, and so far the date of its release has not been confirmed.

The series of the singer’s life starring the American actress of Mexican and Italian origin, Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead), was announced since November 2019.

At that time it was known that her premiere would be a year later, in this 2020, when the singer’s 25th anniversary is mourning.

“It was scheduled for October, but they stopped filming because of the virus. I realized that they barely resumed the job they had left for two or three months, “said Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, who authorized this project with her family.

“Now they are going to resume work, and another thing is that they decided to use Selena’s original music, because they had said that they wanted to use the voice of the girl who will be Selena and the music they were doing, but no, because it takes away from the show ”, he indicated.

Due to the time that the production was not filmed due to the health crisis, the process was delayed, and the release date has not yet been confirmed.

In her Instagram account, the protagonist of the series has shared some images in which she appears characterized by the vocalist of Los Dinos. The most recent photograph was shared on February 28.

Just as it happened in the film starring Jennifer Lopez, which tells the story of a Texan girl who manages to achieve her dream in music, the streaming platform will tell about her life and professional career until her death.

Christian Serratos (Reform)

Museum remains closed

The increase in coronavirus cases in Texas delayed the Quintanilla family’s plans to reopen the Selena museum in Corpus Christi, scheduled for July 1.

“We are not always going to open the museum, it will be until the end of July because there has been an increase in the virus, and it is better to be cautious,” Quintanilla said.

“We had a change and (the reopening) will be in another month. Suzette decided that it was better to wait, and although we were going to have a nurse checking the temperature at the entrance, we were going to ask for masks (face masks) to the visitors and groups of more than 10 people were not going to be allowed, even so Suzette said: ‘No, Daddy, it is better to wait.’ ”