COVID-19: New York to shut down as it becomes next coronavirus hot spot

March 23, 2020
New York Metropolis is all set to go for an entire lockdown from eight pm Sunday to embrace the unfold of COVID-19. Three weeks after its first coronavirus an an infection was discovered, the city has reached an alarming milestone on Sunday: It now accounts for roughly 5 p.c of the world’s confirmed circumstances, making it an epicenter of the worldwide pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential corporations throughout the state to shut and nonessential employees to hold dwelling starting Sunday night time time. That’s in an strive to gradual a pandemic that has swept all through the globe and threatened to make the state considered one of many world’s largest coronavirus hot spots.

The Governor of NYC pleaded with federal officers to nationalize the manufacturing of medical gives and ordered New York Metropolis to crack down on people congregating in public. He has moreover launched measures to put collectively for a wave of victims, along with organising short-term hospitals in three New York Metropolis suburbs.

Already, hospitals all through the New York space are reporting a surge of coronavirus victims and a shortage of essential gives such as ventilators and masks. Larger than 15,000 people in New York state have examined optimistic. That is about half of the circumstances in america. About 1 in eight victims in New York state has been hospitalized and 114 people have died. Most have been over the age of 70. Late Sunday, the city launched new figures that confirmed 1,800 people hospitalized, along with 450 in intensive care objects.

Worldwide, higher than 335,000 people have been contaminated by the pandemic and higher than 14,600 have died, in accordance to Johns Hopkins Faculty. About 150 worldwide areas now have confirmed circumstances.

