COVID-19 Lockdown: US man uses drone to send girl his phone number; Internet is loving it

The novel coronavirus outbreak has of us in self-quarantine and dealing in the direction of social distancing. This has not solely hit the monetary system however moreover the love life of youngsters. Nevertheless a US man has found a nouvelle method of asking a girl out for a future date. The boy from Brooklyn, New York, used a drone to send a girl his phone amount Internet is loving it.

Jeremy Cohen made a TikTok video of him asking out a girl using his drone and shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “I can’t think about this actually labored and certain this is an precise story.”

I can’t think about this actually labored and certain this is an precise story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

Inside the video, Jeremy says, I seen this girl dancing out of my window, maybe to a TikTok tune. I wanted to say hey to her so I waved from my balcony. She saved waving as soon as extra. I took my digicam, pen, paper and drone.

He added, “Then I wrote down my digits and sealed it on my drone. Flirting is normally overwhelming for me nevertheless because of I’m quarantined in my home, I used to be needing some social contact. 2020 was off to a horrible start nevertheless I nonetheless wished to fireside my shot. She picked up my drone and I really feel it labored sort of because of I obtained a textual content material from her one hour later.”

The video change into a hit and shortly acquired better than 80.3k retweets and likes better than 381okay. Moreover of us in awe of the incident have been commenting on the tweet. Take a look.

of us really be livin in a wattpad story pic.twitter.com/i5WmzepCWc — harmful bitch brig (@fentyroseho) March 22, 2020

Love throughout the time of corvid-19 — Willie Morris (@MoreWillie) March 22, 2020

so thats the best way you get a gf…drone — linus (@linusnhiscamera) March 22, 2020

Now THAT is a remake I can get behind — Mostafa Saad (@themostafasaad) March 22, 2020

We wish to see the place this goes 🔥🔥🔥 — VISUALSBYPiERRE (@visualsbypierre) March 22, 2020

High-of-the-line films to take your ideas off the lockdown.