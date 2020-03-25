NEWS

COVID-19 Lockdown: US man uses drone to send girl his phone number; Internet is loving it

March 25, 2020
2 Min Read

The novel coronavirus outbreak has of us in self-quarantine and dealing in the direction of social distancing. This has not solely hit the monetary system however moreover the love life of youngsters. Nevertheless a US man has found a nouvelle method of asking a girl out for a future date. The boy from Brooklyn, New York, used a drone to send a girl his phone amount Internet is loving it.

Jeremy Cohen made a TikTok video of him asking out a girl using his drone and shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “I can’t think about this actually labored and certain this is an precise story.”

Inside the video, Jeremy says, I seen this girl dancing out of my window, maybe to a TikTok tune. I wanted to say hey to her so I waved from my balcony. She saved waving as soon as extra. I took my digicam, pen, paper and drone.

He added, “Then I wrote down my digits and sealed it on my drone. Flirting is normally overwhelming for me nevertheless because of I’m quarantined in my home, I used to be needing some social contact. 2020 was off to a horrible start nevertheless I nonetheless wished to fireside my shot. She picked up my drone and I really feel it labored sort of because of I obtained a textual content material from her one hour later.”

The video change into a hit and shortly acquired better than 80.3k retweets and likes better than 381okay. Moreover of us in awe of the incident have been commenting on the tweet. Take a look.

