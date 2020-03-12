COVID-19: Karnataka man could be India’s first coronavirus casualty

A 76-year-old man suspected to be contaminated with coronavirus died in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. The knowledge was confirmed by the District Effectively being and Family Welfare Division on Wednesday. The man acknowledged as Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia the place he had gone on a pilgrimage on February 29. He was shifted to Hyderabad from GIMS for added treatment on Tuesday in opposition to the advice of the docs. His sample for Covid-19 has been collected & despatched for testing.

Sharat. B, the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, talked about that it is however to be determined if the dying was due to the virus. His samples and blood have been taken and despatched to the Nationwide Institute of Virology, Bangalore.

Bengaluru has up to now reported four constructive circumstances and Siddiqui was one amongst them. The number of confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus inside the nation has risen to 60, with two latest constructive circumstances—one each in Delhi and Rajasthan—being reported, the Effectively being Ministry talked about on Wednesday.

The decide consists of 5 constructive circumstances reported in Delhi and 9 people who’ve been acknowledged with the an an infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning. The entire number of 60 confirmed circumstances consists of 16 Italians, the ministry talked about.

Entire Reported Coronavirus circumstances in India:

* Jammu & Kashmir- 1 case

* Ladakh- 2 circumstances

* Rajasthan- 17 circumstances

* Delhi- 4 circumstances

* Maharashtra- 5 circumstances

* UP- eight circumstances

* Karnataka- 4 circumstances

* Kerala- 17 circumstances

* Tamil Nadu- 1 case

* Telangana- 1 case

After suspending visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, and China. India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three further worldwide places. Widespread along with e-visas granted to France, Germany, and Spain nationals have been suspended.

The nicely being ministry has moreover issued a journey advisory to passengers with journey historic previous to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain, and Germany to endure self-imposed quarantine for a interval of 14 days from the date of their arrival. They’ve even requested their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such staff all through this period.

