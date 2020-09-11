COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc and new Pixel 4a rumors emerge

GameSpot



The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 125,000 people and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide, and in an effort to control its spread, governments have declared quarantines to travel restrictions affecting, among many other sectors , to the technology industry.

In CNET en Español Week we mentioned some events that have joined the cancellation list and we also tell you which of these events such as E3, F8 and Google I / O will choose to make announcements for streaming.



The World Health Organization (WHO) officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic March 11th. Given this, companies such as Google, Apple, Twitter, Facebook and others have indicated to their employees that remote work is the best option to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

This week E3, which is the biggest world video game convention, announced its cancellation and joins the list of technology events that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis:

F8: Facebook cancels its F8 developer conference for fear of contagion of coronavirus.

Google I / O: Google canceled its developer conference.

SXSW: SXSW canceled the festival, which would have taken place from March 13 to 22 in 2020 in the city of Austin, Texas.

GDC: The Congress of Videogame Developers It was not canceled, but it was postponed by late summer.

Quibi: The new platform streaming has canceled its launch event as a precautionary measure in the midst of the crisis coronavirus.

A tightrope event is Apple in which the new iPhone 9 would be officially presented. However, Apple has not confirmed any event, but many rumors indicated that the apple company had plans to make one at the end of March to present its new economic phone, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2).

However, just as the technology industry has been affected by the outbreak of this virus, the business moguls like Facebook and Microsoft they have earmarked personal funds to increase diagnostic and testing capacity in cities like Seattle and areas like the Bay Area in California.

Among the latest news related to the coronavirus –– and after declaring a pandemic––, the president of the United States, Donald Trump announced travel restrictions banning flights from Europe to the United States. For its part, Disney to temporarily close its parks in Anaheim, California, and Broadway theaters in New York will also close by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Some NBA, MLB, and NHL sporting events have also been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At CNET en Español we will continue to monitor the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Leaving the coronavirus (COVID-19) aside, the Google Pixel 4a has appeared in a number of leaks. Some images published by SlashLeaks reveal the design that the Pixel 4a would have– A phone Google will release sooner rather than later with a front camera built into the display and a single-lens rear camera.

Evan blass



The images also reveal that the Pixel 4a will have a headphone port, as the protective casing seen in the image has an opening for users to connect their headphones by cable. The single lens rear camera will differ from the dual camera on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The leaker Evan Blass also published some images in which the alleged price of a cell phone that Google would announce very soon. The Pixel 4a, according to the images, would cost $ 399.

In addition to the rumors above, some reports have suggested that the Pixel 4a will feature the Snapdragon 730 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and its single-lens rear camera would be 12 megapixels, powered by Google’s photography software.