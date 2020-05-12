Court sentences Jung Joon Young to 5 years, Choi Jonghun to 2.5 years in prison in group sexual assault appeal trial

On the afternoon of Could 12, the ultimate appeal trial session surrounding former singer Jung Joon Young (31), former singer Choi Jonghun (30), and three different people charged with group sexual assault, and many others came about at Seoul’s Central District Court constructing.

Beforehand in the course of the preliminary court docket trial, Jung Joon Young was sentenced to 6 years in prison plus 80 hours of sexual violence schooling for his prices together with group sexual assault, in addition to the unfold of quite a few unlawful hidden digicam footages by way of SNS platforms. In the identical preliminary trial, Choi Jonghun was sentenced to 5 years in prison plus 80 hours of sexual violence for his participation in group sexual assault.

Nevertheless, throughout these defendants’ remaining appeal trial session on Could 12, the court docket has determined to decrease Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun’s sentences, after considering the letter of settlement submitted by the 2 defendants earlier this month. Now, the court docket has ordered Jung Joon Young a complete of 5 years in prison, plus 80 hours of sexual violence schooling and a 5-year restriction towards employment in areas associated to youngsters and adolescents.

Likewise, Choi Jonghun’s prison sentence has been lowered to a complete of two.5 years, plus 80 hours of sexual violence schooling and a 3-year employment restriction. Among the many different three people involving in the group sexual assault prices, ‘Kim‘s prison sentence was lowered to a complete of 4 years, whereas the sentences of the opposite two remained the identical because the preliminary trial.