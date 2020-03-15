Country singer Kylie Rae Harris remembered at funeral after fatal car crash

Kylie Rae Harris’ family and buddies gathered earlier this week in Plano, Texas, to mourn the nation singer, who died in a car crash on Sept. 5 at the age of 30.

“There was an outpouring of help from Texas musicians who attended specifically particular person and despatched their condolences,” family good buddy Deborah Mash knowledgeable E! Info.

Harris’ father gave a eulogy at the service, held at Prestonwood Baptist Church Wednesday, and the singer’s 6-year-old daughter Corbie carried out her monitor “Twenty Years From Now” alongside nation star Bonnie Bishop.

Harris, 30, died in a three-car accident on Sept. 5 in Taos, N.M., en path to the Massive Barn Dance Music Pageant. Her Chevrolet Equinox crashed into 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz’s SUV, and {the teenager} was moreover killed inside the crash.

Native authorities revealed that Harris’ speeding introduced concerning the accident. Alcohol can be believed to play a job, nevertheless toxicology experiences are nonetheless pending.

The nation music singer had a earlier historic previous of driving drunk. In June 2017, she acquired a DWI after her blood alcohol ranges have been twice the licensed prohibit.

Harris’ mother Besty Cowen knowledgeable Of us that her daughter had substance abuse factors, saying alcohol was “one factor [Kylie] struggled with on-and-off over time” nevertheless did not share additional particulars “out of respect to every households.”