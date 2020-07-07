Country musician Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music singer Charlie Daniels, one of the most respected of the genre, died Monday at the age of 83 in the town of Hermitage (Tennessee), local media reported.

Daniels experienced great commercial success with the song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and has dedicated spaces in the Country Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry Theater, an emblematic space for this musical genre.

According to his representative, the musician died in hospital after suffering a stroke, after surviving another in 2010.

Daniels began his career as a studio musician and went on to play alongside artists such as Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, with the latter on his 1969 album “Nashville Skyline”.

Later he began a solo career with songs like “Long Haired Country Boy” and “Uneasy Rider” that contained topics peculiar to the country world – the celebration of marijuana use – and criticism of conservatism in the southern United States.

In 1979 he reached the top of the country’s charts with the song “The Devil Wen Down to Georgia”, for which he won a Grammy for best country performance.

In addition, the song was voted as the single of the year by the Country Musicians Association.

With his band he toured all over the world and played in places like the White House and events of the likes of the Super Bowl, remembered music publications.

“I have kept people employed for more than 20 years and never missed a payroll,” said Daniels in 1998.