NEWS

Costa Rica’s congress okays $500 million credit line for coronavirus crisis

March 21, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada speaks to the press about new preventive measures in opposition to coronavirus on the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (1) – Costa Rica’s congress on Saturday gave its first approval to a $500 million line of credit with the Progress Monetary establishment of Latin America to struggle the coronavirus crisis, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada talked about on Twitter.

The bill handed with 46 votes in favor and one in opposition to and now heads for a final vote in Congress.

The fast-spreading virus has contaminated 117 of us in Costa Rica, with four new circumstances throughout the closing 24 hours.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Modifying by Chris Reese

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.