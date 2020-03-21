Costa Rica’s congress okays $500 million credit line for coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada speaks to the press about new preventive measures in opposition to coronavirus on the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (1) – Costa Rica’s congress on Saturday gave its first approval to a $500 million line of credit with the Progress Monetary establishment of Latin America to struggle the coronavirus crisis, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada talked about on Twitter.

The bill handed with 46 votes in favor and one in opposition to and now heads for a final vote in Congress.

The fast-spreading virus has contaminated 117 of us in Costa Rica, with four new circumstances throughout the closing 24 hours.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Modifying by Chris Reese

