Cosmic Girls are gearing up for a comeback!

On Could 10 KST, the group’s company Starship Leisure unveiled a teaser image for their eighth mini album ‘Neverland.’ The image includes a close-up of a member laying within the grass, surrounded by small flowers and butterflies that assist to create an ethereal, fantasy-like scene.

In the meantime, ‘Neverland’ is about for launch on June 9.

Try the teaser image under!