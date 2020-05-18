NEWS

Cosmic Girls drop storybook-like tracklist teaser for upcoming mini album 'Neverland'

May 18, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Cosmic Girls are giving followers an early peek at their upcoming album!

On Might 17 KST, Starship Leisure unveiled the tracklist for their eighth mini album ‘Neverland‘ via the group’s official social media channels. In line with the picture, the album will comprise six new songs in whole, together with the title observe “Butterfly.”

In the meantime, ‘Neverland’ is about for launch on June 9.

Try the tracklist beneath, and keep tuned for extra information about this thrilling comeback!

