Cortana is reborn: Now it’s less Alexa and more productivity app

Here lies Cortana or at least, who used to be: a promising digital assistant whose potential it was never fully exploited. Last week, Microsoft said that in its next Windows 10 release it will remove some of Cortana’s consumer-facing features, such as music control or smart home management, and focus it more on being a “personal productivity assistant” rather than help user to manage their calendar and tasks.

Cortana’s future as a productivity app may be the best option for the assistant, and it would no longer have to keep up with more powerful competitors like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri. Finally Cortana could shine as a Microsoft productivity tool.

The move comes as no surprise: In 2019, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company would stop working on Cortana development and optimize the assistant as an Office 365 assistant, rather than pretending to be a competitor to Alexa or Siri. Last year, Microsoft removed Cortana from Xbox One, Skype y Windows 10 Search.

“We see a great opportunity in creating an assistant that really helps the user get things done, that can learn and predict what they care about and need throughout the day,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET. “There is a need for an assistant who can go beyond answering questions or setting alarms, helping you manage all the tedious tasks of the day like calendar and email, keeping track of your to-dos and much more. Our ultimate goal for Cortana is to create an assistant that can help you make up time throughout the day so you can focus on the things that matter most to you, “he added.

Support for Cortana in older versions of Windows (such as Windows 7) is now ending and its services in Microsoft Launcher for Android will also be disabled, according to the blog of Andrew Shuman, corporate vice president of Cortana.

The Cortana update in the next version of Windows 10 (due out in the spring) will focus even more on productivity and help you find the information you need in Microsoft 365, according to the post. It will include a user interface with a chat that you can access via the keyboard or with a voice command.

In the United States, Cortana will be further integrated with your calendar and daily tasks, letting you even request that it search for contacts or files, create emails, check your calendar, set a reminder, or add tasks to Microsoft To Do lists.

These changes also include increased security, as you must sign in securely with a work or school account or with a Microsoft account to use Cortana.

Even so, the wizard can still perform some basic wizard tasks, such as searching for answers to questions through Bing, setting alarms, opening applications, and adjusting settings. Part of the initial problem with Cortana was that the assistant was only accessible on Windows 10 computers, as there were no other devices that included it like the Echo or Google Home smart speakers. There was a Cortana app for Android and iOS, but Microsoft also killed it last year.

In 2017 Microsoft and Amazon partnered to bring Cortana and Alexa to devices from third-party companies so that Alexa users could use Cortana to send emails or manage calendars, and that Cortana users could use Alexa skills to control smart home devices. That association will remain the same with the Cortana update, the Microsoft spokesperson said.

