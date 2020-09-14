Coronavirus: Who should wear masks and when is it correct to wear them?

Getty Images



He coronavirus, a novel virus that was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, has infected more than 113,000 people and caused more than 3,900 deaths.

At the end of February, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that coronavirus epidemics are being seen in different parts of the world, so “we do everything possible to prepare for a possible pandemicFor its part, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that preparations should begin for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, given the spread of this virus, people have made panic purchases of products such as surgical masks – also known as face masks or face masks – antibacterial gel and disinfectant wipes, causing the price hike and shortage of these products.

Health sector officials have indicated that people who are not sick should not wear masks to protect themselves from infection, since they should be used only by sick people – in order to prevent the spread of the disease to others – and by health specialists, who are most exposed to the virus.

“If the characteristic respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 are not present (especially cough) or if a person who may have contracted the disease is not cared for, it is not necessary to wear a clinical mask,” says the website of the WHO. The organization reiterates that the existence of masks in the world is running out, so it recommends using them sensibly: “If you are not sick or do not take care of a person who is, you are wasting a mask.”

For its part, the CDC recommends that people who are healthy do not wear masks as a method of protection against respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. “You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it,” says the CDC website.

The most effective recommended measures against COVID-19, according to the WHO and the CDC are:

Wash hands frequently

Cover your mouth with your elbow when coughing or sneezing, or with a tissue and then throw it away

Keep a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from people who are coughing or sneezing

Staying home if you are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Likewise, companies in the technology industry, such as Facebook, Amazon and eBay, have taken measures to fight misinformation and avoid the rise in prices of products in the face of the current coronavirus crisis.

