Coronavirus to cause global recession, surge in defaults: S&P Global

March 17, 2020
LONDON (1) – The sudden monetary stop introduced on by coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this yr and can see U.S. firm default expenses spike above 10% in the next 12 months, rankings firm S&P Global warned on Tuesday.

“The sudden monetary stop introduced on by COVID-19 containment measures will lead to a global recession this yr,” S&P said in a model new report

A cash flow into hunch and much tighter financing conditions in addition to the simultaneous oil worth shock will harm creditworthiness it added.

“These elements will most likely finish outcome in a surge in defaults, with a default cost on nonfinancial corporates in the usthat might rise above 10% and into the extreme single digits in Europe over the next 12 months.”

Reporting by Marc Jones, enhancing by Karin Strohecker

